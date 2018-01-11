Take a Look at the Dark Souls Trilogy Box Set Coming to PlayStation 4

It’s a big day for fans of the Dark Souls franchise. Not only did From Software announce that the original game would be getting the remastered treatment, but now, Bandai Namco has announced it will be releasing a full Dark Souls Trilogy Box set that includes a ton of goodies that any Dark Souls fan will love.

As of now, the box set is only listed for the PlayStation 4, and will obviously combine all three games into one set. Along the three games, three CD soundtrack sets that run through the entire music from the trilogy over 6 discs will be available, and the box set itself will be housed in a bookend set that features the Senior Knight and the iconic fire place from the game that can be put together to form a diorama.

As you can tell from the image above, a three volume encyclopedia set will also come with the box set that will undoubtedly feature a ton of information regarding the trilogy. The Dark Souls Trilogy box set is set to release on May 24, and those who want to buy it are going to have to fork over a lot, as it’s currently priced at 49,800 yen, or $450.

For more on the original game, check out our Dark Souls review. Here’s what our reviewer had to say about the 2011 PlayStation 3 release:

Dark Souls has a problem with not explaining the game to players. Unless you are reading online strategy guides, you are going to have no idea how most of the mechanics work. Some mechanics eventually get explained by NPC’s but there is no reason why the developers should make players use a mechanic for hours before explaining it to them. The game also doesn’t explain where the player should go. There are plenty of locked doors leading to new areas, and the player will accumulate keys throughout their playthrough. The player will have a hard time matching up keys to their corresponding door, and the maze-like layout of levels will cause the player to get lost many times.

The remastered version of Dark Souls is currently set to launch on May 24.

[Source: Twitter]