Fe is Coming to the PlayStation 4 Next Month

After working on the game for more than two years, the folks over at Zoink Games have announced more information regarding their upcoming game Fe. More specifically, they have announced that the game will officially release next month on February 16 on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

In Fe, players will have to run, climb, and glide their way through a dark, Nordic forest as you explore a world filled with secrets, mystical legends, and legends of its own.

For more on the game, check out the official description of the upcoming title:

SPEAK THE LANGUAGE OF THE FOREST- Master a diverse array of cries to befriend every animal or plant and have them help you on your journey. Each having uniquely distinct attributes, abilities and behaviors that will help you to unlock and traverse new areas of the forest.

DISCOVER A WORLD WORTH EXPLORING – Embarking on your voyage, you’ll find everything is connected, and nothing is what it first seems. Secret places, hidden artifacts, old ruins, shortcuts, and powers makes exploring endlessly fun.

UNCOVER THE MYSTERIES OF NATURE – Unravel the secrets of the menacing Silent Ones on your journey through the forest, aiding fantastical creatures in handcrafted short stories while learning the secret of Fe’s origin.

ENJOY UNPARALLELED FREEDOM OF EXPLORATION – Effortlessly traverse the entire forest. Gracefully glide from tree to tree. Use stealth and agility to evade danger, observe nature, and hide in the shadows. Ascend the treetops to plan your next move.

GO UP AGAINST THE SILENT ONES – While the forest is an astounding place, the Silent Ones are threatening this magical world’s harmony. To make it a home again, you must stop them.

Fe is set to release on February 16 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.