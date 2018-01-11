Those That Preorder Gravel Will Get the Porsche Rallye Pack DLC

Those that preorder Milestone S.r.l.’s Gravel will get two pretty cool bonuses. The Italian developer announced today that those that preorder the game will get the Porsche Rallye Pack, which includes two cars, and three different liveries for them. The first vehicle is the Porsche 924 GTS Rallye (which is also getting 1981 and 1982 liveries) and the other is the Porsche 959 Rallye (which has the official 1986 livery).

Here are the official descriptions of the two included cars:

Porsche 924 GTS made history in 1981, when legendary rallye driver Walter Röhrl made a strong appearance at the German Rallye Championship with a Porsche 924 GTS, gaining a second place in the very first race with this car. Porsche 959, produced in 1986, was the most technologically advanced sports car of its times. To put the technology demonstrator through its paces, it was entered in the toughest rally in the world: the Paris-Dakar, the famous Rallye race which crosses Africa’s deserts and savannahs for 13,800 kilometers. The all-wheel-drive 959 coped effortlessly with the wide-ranging conditions, gaining two thirds of the podium with René Metge and Dominique Lemoyne arriving at first position, followed by Jacky Ickx and Claude Brasseur in the second one. A third 959, only really intended as a support vehicle, finished the race in sixth place.

Check out the Gravel preorder bonus DLC trailer below:

For even more on the racing game, check out our Gravel preview. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say about Milestone’s arcade racer:

As the name hints, Gravel is all about off-road racing. Don’t expect to find yourself on the Nürburgring here, as players are racing through colorful fields, snowy mountains, and through dirt. Each type of ground brings with it a slightly different feel to the action, so don’t expect it to be a simple palette change. The feel of the cars will shift, and driving through snow and mud are very different experiences. My first race had me racing through a gorgeous field lit by moonlight. Colorful flowers and plants helped illuminate the path I was supposed to take, and I was getting some pretty sick air off grassy hills. A few bad corners where I accidentally went off the “track” gave me an early disadvantage, but I managed to race my way back into contention by the end. I still managed to get a podium finish, even if it wasn’t my best performance.

Gravel is set to release on February 27th, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.