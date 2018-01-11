SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy is Launching for the PlayStation 4 This Summer

Earlier today, NIS America and SNK announced SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game, which features just the women of SNK’s fighting game franchises, is set to feature 14 playable characters plucked from the King of Fighters and Art of Fighting franchises.

The PlayStation 4 retail version of the game can be pre-ordered now as a limited edition on the official SNK Online Store, and as of now it seems to be the only way to buy the game in a non-digital setting. The “Diamond Dream Edition” will run players $119.99 and is set to include the following:

• SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy for PlayStation®4

• Deluxe Hardcover Artbook

• 2-Disc OST

• Lapel Pin Set

• Sleeveless shirt (Size L)

• Fatal Cutie Cap

• Workout Towel (12″ x 42″)

• Wrist Sweatband

• Deluxe Collector’s Box

For more information on the upcoming game, check out below:

Play online or with friends as SNK’s iconic heroines in the brand-new two-versus-two fighting game, SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy! Activate Special Moves with a single button, and make use of special items to change the tide of battle! However, the fight isn’t over the moment you’ve chipped enough health away. Once your opponent is on the ropes, utilize your Dream Finish technique to win the match! Spectate on other battles online, and wage on who you think will win using in-game points. Use your winnings to buy voice clips and accessories in an all-new costume system, and customize your favorite heroine to your heart’s content! Key Features Assemble Your Heroines and Battle Head-to-Head – A brand new tag battle action fighting game is here! Players can participate in a four-multiplayer frenzy online or with friends!

– A brand new tag battle action fighting game is here! Players can participate in a four-multiplayer frenzy online or with friends! An Iconic Cast of SNK’s Female Characters! – Choose from a generous roster of female heroines from the SNK universe!

– Choose from a generous roster of female heroines from the SNK universe! Defeat Foes With Style and Elegance – Coordination is key, as players can choose from up to 100 different accessories for their characters. Accessories including cat ears, glasses, face paint, and new sound effects.

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy is set to launch sometime this summer.