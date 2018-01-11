PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Vampyr Developer Teases new Webseries on the Development of the Game

January 11, 2018Written by Anthony Nash

Focus Home Interactive and DONTNOD Entertainment have announced today they will be releasing an original weekly four-part web series that reveals the studio’s approach to their upcoming RPG, Vampyr. The series, titled “DONTNOD Presents Vampyr,” aims to pull back the curtain for fans curious on how the game is being made.

According to Focus Home Interactive, each episode will last 5 minutes, and will include gameplay footage that hasn’t previously been seen. The first episode, “Episode I: Making Monsters,” will release next week on January 18, and delve into why DONTNOD decided to create a game that puts players in the role of a predator.

For more information on the upcoming vampiric RPG, make sure to check out below:

Vampyr is set to release sometime in 2018.

