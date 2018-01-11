Vampyr Developer Teases new Webseries on the Development of the Game

Focus Home Interactive and DONTNOD Entertainment have announced today they will be releasing an original weekly four-part web series that reveals the studio’s approach to their upcoming RPG, Vampyr. The series, titled “DONTNOD Presents Vampyr,” aims to pull back the curtain for fans curious on how the game is being made.

According to Focus Home Interactive, each episode will last 5 minutes, and will include gameplay footage that hasn’t previously been seen. The first episode, “Episode I: Making Monsters,” will release next week on January 18, and delve into why DONTNOD decided to create a game that puts players in the role of a predator.

For more information on the upcoming vampiric RPG, make sure to check out below:

About Vampyr Prowl the disease ridden streets in Vampyr – a darkly atmospheric action RPG from the studio behind ‘Remember Me’ and ‘Life is Strange’, developed using Unreal Engine 4. Set in early 20th century Britain during a bout of the lethal Spanish flu, the streets of London are crippled by disease, violence and fear. In a completely disorganized and ghostly city, those who are either fools, desperate, or unlucky enough to walk the streets lay prey to Britain’s most elusive predators: the Vampires. Emerging from the chaos, a tormented figure awakes; as the player it is you who determines how to harness your new powers, by specializing in deadly, versatile RPG skill-trees that change the way you play. As a doctor recently turned into a Vampire, you try to understand your new affliction. Your quest of intuition, discoveries and struggles, will be filled with death and drama, while your attempt to stem the irrepressible thirst that constantly drives you to take human lives. As you cling to what remains of your humanity, your decisions will ultimately shape the fate of your hero while searching for answers in the coughing, foggy aftermath of the Spanish Flu. Key Features Explore a darkly atmospheric early 20th century London

Play a tormented and powerful Vampire learning the rules of his new condition―a man of science, a beast of the night: Your toughest battles will be within yourself

Build your own combat style through a wide range of crafted weapons and powerful Vampire abilities to defeat a large and unique bestiary

Moral choices will shape your story: How human can a Vampire be when he must feed?

Vampyr is set to release sometime in 2018.