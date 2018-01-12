Check Out The PlayStation Vita Trailer for Gintama Rumble

Bandai Namco has published a new trailer for Gintama Rumble that focuses solely on its PlayStation Vita release that will only be available in Japan. As most of the previous promotions used footage from the PlayStation 4 version, this is the first time we get to check actual footage from the portable platform.

As you can see in this video, there isn’t much difference in the story-telling Adventure part as they simply used still images from the Gintama anime with voiceovers. As for the action part, although there are inevitably fewer enemies on screen, the framerate still looks rather stable as it has been capped to 30fps. The character models also look well-detailed enough in Awakening Rumble finisher and boss appearance cut-ins.

Gintama Rumble is a single-player samurai rumble action game that has a hack-and-slash gameplay system which is reminiscent of Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors and Capcom’s Sengoku Basara. Players get to control one of the 12 playable characters from the Gintama universe which include the likes of Sakata Gintoki, Hijikata Toshiro, Sakamoto Tatsuma, and Imai Nobume.

The PlayStation Vita version of Gintama Rumble will be released exclusively in Japan on January 18. While an English localization will be also coming to Southeast Asia on the same day, it’s only available on the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Bandai Namco]