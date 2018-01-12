Dakar 18 Races Onto the PlayStation 4 This Year

Bigmoon Entertainment and Deep Silver took today to announce that they have reached a global distribution and co-publishing agreement for Dakar 18, a cross-country rally racing game that aims to create one of the biggest open worlds a racing game has ever seen.

According to the announcement of the game, Dakar 18 will be releasing sometime this year, and will be based on the world-famous annual rally of the same name. For those who don’t know, the Dakar Rally is an annual race held in South America that features a variety of vehicles, including motorcycles, cars, trucks, quads, and SxS. In the game, players will be able to compete in online multiplayer battles as well as play offline to hone your racing skills.

“We are proud to be partnering with A.S.O and Koch Media in order to bring a truly realistic DAKAR racing experience to players worldwide,” said Paulo J. Games, Game Director of Bigmoon Entertainment. “As the official developer of the project, we are sure that DAKAR 18 will be the finest representation of real life DAKAR in a video game.”

The upcoming game will include all of the major official Dakar manufacture teams, vehicles, and even the drivers. The five racing class categories (Cars, Bikes, Trucks, Quads, and SxS) will also be faithfully recreated in the game, with the main aim of the title being to bring the realism of the Dakar rally to players. While no official release information has been released yet, make sure to stay tuned for any future updates.

Dakar 18 is currently slated to launch for the PlayStation 4 sometime in 2018.