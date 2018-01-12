Destiny 2 Xur Location and Inventory Guide for January 12 – January 15, 2018

It’s Friday, which means that it’s time for our Destiny 2 Xur location and inventory guide. Unlike Destiny 1, where Xur was always present in a social space, the mysterious vendor can now be found out in the exploration zones. His currency is Legendary Shards, which can be obtained by breaking down legendary and exotic gear. Xur now stays from reset Friday morning until the weekly reset on Tuesday, so no more worrying about getting to him within a 48 hour window.

This week, Xur is in the EDZ. Fast travel to Winding Cove and head straight up the canyon once you spawn in. Xur is on a ledge overlooking the area. You can mark his location on your map. This week, Xur is selling The Colony Grenade Launcher for 29 shards. The Shinobu’s Vow Hunter gauntlets are available for 23 shards. You can get the Mk. 44 Stand Asides Titan boots for 23 shards. And finally, the The Stag Warlock helment for 23 shards.

Note that all of the exotic items available this week are from Curse of Osiris, so if you don’t have the expansion, you will be unable to purchase them.

Xur also sells a Fated Exotic Engram for 97 shards, and a Three of Coins consumable for 31 shards.

The Colony Grenade Launcher is easily the best grenade launcher in the game. it has insectoid robot grenades that run after enemies and explode in close proximity to them. The magazine will also refill when the weapon is stored, so you won’t have to worry about reloading if you switch to it from a different weapon.

Shinobu’s Vow makes a return from Destiny 1. It improves the Skip Grenade for the Hunter, and adds an additional charge. Skip grenades can sometimes be a good choice, but with so many other worthwhile exotics for the Hunter, it’s hard to recommend this one. Again, this is once of those exotics that you’ll want to grab, just in case. Bungie is doing a pass over all exotic items to make sure they are each worth equipping.

Mk. 44 Stand Asides grant an overshield to Titans that are sprinting at full health while they have a shoulder charge type of melee equipped. Any hits with those melee abilities will recharge a portion of the melee ability charge. This is a decent exotic for Titans that like to charge into the fray, giving them just a little bit of extra survivability while sprinting, but it’s not so notable that these should be selected over other, more worthwhile Titan exotics. Grab a set just to have them.

The Stag grants rift energy to Warlocks when they are critically wounded, and on death, creates a healing rift at their corpse. This is a great team exotic that will greatly help out fireteams looking to survive encounters. If you’re prone to dying, it might be worth equipping this so that your team members can get a bit of a healing boost when they come to revive you.

The Fated Engram is limited to one per account per week, and guarantees an exotic item that you haven’t yet gotten. The Three of Coins consumable will increase the chance for exotic engram drops from all sources for four hours. A single consumable costs 31 shards.

Yesterday, Bungie released a massive list of changes coming to Destiny 2 over the next few months, and hinted that Dead Ghosts or other collectibles will be making a return. They have also committed to moving away from Eververse, and granting rewards through activities. We’ve got a series of Destiny 2 guides, including an endgame guide for after the campaign, a step-by-step Raid guide, and a guide on how to trigger all heroic public events.

Which items are you picking up from Xur this week?