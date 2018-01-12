Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.2, PvP Updates & More Details

New Details About Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.2, PvP Updates, Beast Tribe Quests, and Subaquatic Voyages

Square Enix has released a number of new details on Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.2, which is scheduled to release sometime later this month. Titled Rise of a New Sun, this patch will feature a new campaign scenario, new dungeons, and a lot more updates that will expand the MMO. The newly released details go into PvP changes, Beast Tribe quests, and a set of subaquatic voyages for treasure.

Keep in mind that this isn’t the full feature list for Rise of a New Sun. The following just contains newly updated details for FFXIV Patch 4.2.

The Feast (PvP) New Map

Crystal Tower Training Grounds New Team System Form a PvP team of up to six players, utilize the specialized group chat function, and choose an insignia to represent the party. Compete against other teams in brand-new ranked matches. New Rules Battles have been made shorter and more dynamic, and feature the new “Light Medal” effect that reduces damage taken as the number of medals held by a player drops. Adjustments have also been made to the UI, making it easier to see the number of medals held and status effects. Beast Tribe Quests The Vira, one of the tribes of snake-like Ananta, have long supported the efforts of the Resistance by sending warriors to bolster their ranks. One such battlemaid is Alpa, the broodmother’s daughter, who makes up for her lack of prowess in combat with her courage and ingenuity. She dreams of making a grand contribution to the Resistance, but many bizarre and perilous trials must be overcome before her plans can come to fruition. Glamour Dresser Inn rooms in each of the city-states and Kugane contain glamour dressers, which allow the conversion of clothing, weapons, and tools into glamours. Glamours held within the glamour dresser can be displayed simultaneously and applied as full ensembles, making it easier to choose the perfect outfit. Subaquatic Voyages Construct a submersible in your company workshop and hunt for hidden treasures in the depths of the ocean. Who knows what mysteries await?

There are still a few things to be revealed about Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.2, so we’ll probably get one more update from Square Enix before the patch releases sometime late January 2018. Rise of a New Sun was first announced last year, with some additional screenshots quickly following. The producer for the game has also hinted at a lot of things to come in 2018.

