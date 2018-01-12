Gravity Rush 2 Server Shutdown Delayed After Fan Campaign

Sony announced last year that they’ll be shutting off the Gravity Rush 2 online functionality come January 19, 2018, but now that won’t be happening. Multiple features of the game (including being able to send challenges, receive treasure hints, and obtain Dusty tokens) were going to be removed, and fans started campaigning under the hashtag #DontForgetGravityRush. This campaign worked, and the Gravity Rush 2 server shutdown has been delayed until July 19, 2018.

Here are the new official shutdown times:

July 18, 2018 10:00pm PDT July 19, 2018 1:00am EDT July 19, 2018 5:00am UTC

For more on the shutdown, check out the original note from the development staff:

Thank you very much for enjoying the software “GRAVITY DAZE 2” for PlayStation 4 from the beginning. This time, the “GRAVITY DAZE 2” online service will end on January 19, 2018 (Friday). Since the launch in January 2017, service start, we gratefully have many players a patronage, all the management team, Thank you very much. You can still enjoy offline game play even after the online service is over. Please refer to the following for details about the function which can not be used. ■ “GRAVITY DAZE 2” online service end date and time

January 19, 2018 (Friday) 2 pm (Japan time) ■ Functions that can not be used Receive, send a challenge

Ranking browsing

Receive, Post Treasure Hint

Receive, post, review photo ghost

Obtaining a dusty token and obtaining its remuneration In addition, we will implement “Dusty Token Acquisition Up Event” on the following schedule with a gratitude to everyone who patronized us. ■ Dusty token acquisition up event schedule

September 28, 2017 (Thursday) 2 p.m. (Japan time) ~ January 19, 2018 (Fri) Depending on the event, the amount of “dusty token” that can be obtained by online play will increase Please try photo review, treasure hunt, challenge mission, get a dusty token, get rewards such as costume and talisman that will not be available after the online service is over. Although it is a little left until the end of the online service, please continue to “GRAVITY DAZE 2” thank you.

“GRAVITY DAZE 2” management team all together

There you have it. Make sure to try those online features by July 19, 2018. It’s pretty disappointing to see Sony supporting their own title so poorly, and ending online services just a little over a year after release.

[Source: Reddit]