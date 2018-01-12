Keita Takahashi Wants a Katamari Damacy Remaster

Katamari Damacy and Noby Noby Boy creator Keita Takahashi is currently busy working on the very strange Wattam (make sure to read our preview), but he’d like to see Katamari Damacy get remastered. His message was quite simple. He quote-tweeted a story about Bluepoint Games doing the remake of Shadow of the Colossus, and stated “Please remaster Katamari.” Sadly such a deal isn’t directly in Takahashi’s hands, as he’s no longer involved with the series since he left Bandai Namco, but it’s certainly a possibility considering the game’s cult status.

View Keita Takahashi’s Katamari Damacy PS4 remaster plea below:

The last time PlayStation owners saw a Katamari Damacy title was on the PlayStation Vita. Here’s what Heath Hindman had to say in his Touch My Katamari! review:

In between successful missions, players will often be treated to rather amusing videos of Goro the Slacker, a hardcore otaku (super-introverted game/anime nerd) struggling to turn his life around and become a functional member of society. These are well animated and genuinely funny, and you just might find yourself looking forward to new ones with a pre-emptive smile. To be clear, Touch My Katamari is a good game. The King of All Cosmos is still hilarious after all these years and the gameplay is satisfying overall. If you’ve never played a Katamari game before, Touch My Katamari comes highly recommended. Right along with Hot Shots Golf, it’s a low-risk Vita launch title that most newcomers would be pleasantly surprised with. I’ve enjoyed the Katamari franchise since the PS2 era and TMK is overall yet another good game. But with copied levels and the ability to be finished in a single day, TMK feels short, barely complete, and in some ways, more familiar than a sequel should. There’s just a little bit less of everything in comparison to most of the previous games. If you’ve never played one of these games in the past, start here for sure; if you’ve got experience, still consider it, but don’t set your expectations too high in the cosmos.

