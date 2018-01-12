The Creator of Prince of Persia is Trying to Make a New Game Happen

In the early 2000s, the Prince of Persia franchise was perhaps one of the most successful gaming franchises around, producing multiple games that were usually all received well by the fans and critics alike. However, in 2010 a film based upon the series and another game were released, and since both of their poor receptions, the series has gone dark, with nothing really popping up in the last eight years. Two days ago, however, the franchise creator, Jordan Mechner, tweeted that he’s actually working to bring back the series.

Chrissy, I know a few other people who feel the same way. We’re doing our best to make it happen! https://t.co/guYWh1n0E8 — Jordan Mechner (@jmechner) January 10, 2018

Earlier this week, model and TV host Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to ask her followers if the Prince of Persia series was still around. Mechner saw the tweet and responded himself, saying that other fans have asked similar questions and that he’s trying his best to make it happen. Mechner was behind the original Prince of Persia game that launched in 1989 and has been on board to help with other entries in the series, including the 2001 reboot that relaunched the series into stardom.

Obviously, the big hurdle surrounding Prince of Persia seems to be whether or not Ubisoft would be willing to dive back into the series, especially with Assassin’s Creed, another game in the same style of Prince of Persia, having found success with their last game. Of course, there’s certainly a fan base out there hungry for more Prince of Persia, so we’ll have to wait and see if Ubisoft and Mechner can come together for a new game.

