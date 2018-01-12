Learn About Shadow of the Colossus PS4 Developer Bluepoint Games

Texas-based developer Bluepoint Games has become the go-to studio for Sony remasters. They did a great job on the Uncharted, God of War, and Team Ico Collection, so it was a natural fit for them to be involved with the upcoming Shadow of the Colossus PS4 remake. Sony just put out an interesting video going into the developer’s goals with a remake, and how they operate.

Check out the new Shadow of the Colossus trailer showcasing Bluepoint Games below:

For more on the upcoming remake, check out our Shadow of the Colossus PS4 preview. Here’s a snippet of what our own Chandler Wood had to say about the highly anticipated 2018 release:

As I scaled the colossus, I felt that old fight coming back. I’d barely made it towards the first platform when I was flung off. I went to try again, this time managing to make it all the way to the glowing spot on his head with a few harrowing moments on the way. The harder the challenge, the more savory the rewards though, and taking down that colossus felt great. In fact, it felt like twelve years ago, when I picked up Shadow of the Colossus for the very first time. Sometimes for the classics to remain the classics, they have to remain unchanged. Something about playing as an awkward boy climbing these beasts is what makes Shadow of the Colossus what it is, and updating the controls to be more quick and responsive would take that away. What’s amazing to see is games that came out a long time ago being treated to the wonders of technology today. They are given a chance to breathe and let out just a little bit more of their potential than time-limited tech would allow them to a decade or more ago. Shadow of the Colossus benefits from being revisited on the PS4, and opens up Ueda’s older games to a generation of gamers that may have missed their previous releases. The controls are decidedly Ueda-styled, and while I have always felt that means these games feel stiff, some may see it as authenticity to his style and be appreciative that the remake doesn’t change that. What we can all agree on is that Shadow of the Colossus PS4 looks amazing and it will be a great chance to visit the PS2 classic for what feels like the first time all over again.

The Shadow of the Colossus PS4 remake is set to release on February 6, 2018.