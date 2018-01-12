PSA: You Can Download the Dragon Ball FighterZ Open Beta

Good news! You can now download the upcoming Dragon Ball FighterZ open beta from the PlayStation Store (or Xbox Marketplace). Those that preorder the upcoming fighting game will gain early access to the beta on January 13, while it’ll be open to all players on January 14 and 15. The beta will give players one final chance to check out the Arc System Works developed title before it releases January 26, 2018.

Check out the full Dragon Ball FighterZ beta roster below:

The characters are the following:

Nappa

Vegeta

Goku

Piccolo

Krillin

Cell

Android 18

Frieza

Beerus

Buu

Gohan

For even more on the fighting game, you can check out our E3 2017 Dragon Ball FighterZ preview in order to learn more. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say about it:

Since it is a Dragon Ball game, there’s also a big focus on mobility. By hitting the right trigger, players can use a special homing dash that’ll avoid Ki attacks. That’s not all, as they can also do a warp attack called Vanish that has players teleport behind their opponent and land an attack. That costs a gauge of energy, though, so it’s important that these special moves are used in moderation. The fighting in Dragon Ball FighterZ is just as fun as it looks. The combat is instantly accessible to anyone that has played a fighting game, but there’s enough unique systems in play that competitive players will have to spend plenty of time learning the ins and outs. Going off of Arc System Works’ track record, this isn’t a game that Dragon Ball fans will want to miss out on.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26, 2018.

[Source: Bandai Namco Spain]