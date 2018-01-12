Rad Rodgers Launches for the PlayStation 4 Next Month

The Kickstarter-backed game Rad Rodgers now officially has a release date, and it will be hitting the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next month on February 21. The game, which aims to bring back the 90s-era PC platformer vibe that games like Commander Keen, Conker, and Jazz Jackrabbit featured, released a brand new trailer for the game, which you can see below.

Developer Slipgate Studios announced that the game will launch for €19,99, which evens out to about $25. For players on the PC, a free update will go live when the game launches to incorporate some of the changes that the console version will have, including:

Leaderboards: Gain Scores at the end of each level, and battle with friends to reach the top of the leaderboards.

Gain Scores at the end of each level, and battle with friends to reach the top of the leaderboards. Hats : Unlock more than 20 different hats throughout the game, and customize Rad Rodgers.

: Unlock more than 20 different hats throughout the game, and customize Rad Rodgers. New Pogo Vertigo Bonus Levels : Grab a Pogo Stick, and see how far you can get in the new Pogo Vertigo vertical levels.

: Grab a Pogo Stick, and see how far you can get in the new Pogo Vertigo vertical levels. New Unlockables : Unlock behind the scenes artwork throughout the game.

: Unlock behind the scenes artwork throughout the game. New Pixelverse Puzzles : Pixelverses have been redesigned, and now include brand new types of Puzzles.

: Pixelverses have been redesigned, and now include brand new types of Puzzles. 5 New Levels! Fight through 3 new Pogostick Levels, and 2 massive new levels. The Rainforest Rampage, and Raging Ruins.

Fight through 3 new Pogostick Levels, and 2 massive new levels. The Rainforest Rampage, and Raging Ruins. Minibosses! Introducing 2 minibosses throughout the game.

Introducing 2 minibosses throughout the game. 4 New Enemies! The new Spiky Jellyfish, Powerful Laserheads, and 2 new Minibosses brings new and exciting challenges to the Rad Rodgers enemy roster.

The new Spiky Jellyfish, Powerful Laserheads, and 2 new Minibosses brings new and exciting challenges to the Rad Rodgers enemy roster. Brand new weapon! The legendary “Excalibat” from Rise of the Triad, makes a return to Rad Rodgers. Become invincible and smack your way through hordes of enemies with the mighty Excalibat.

For more information on Rad Rodgers, check out below:

Rad is a rambunctious but spirited young boy who maybe plays too many video games. After dozing off at the tail end of a long night of gaming, Rad awakens to find his dusty old console has turned itself back on. Suddenly a vortex emerges and he’s sucked into his TV, where he finds himself the star in his very own video game adventure.

Rad Rodgers will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 21.