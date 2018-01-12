Rad Rodgers Launches for the PlayStation 4 Next Month
The Kickstarter-backed game Rad Rodgers now officially has a release date, and it will be hitting the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next month on February 21. The game, which aims to bring back the 90s-era PC platformer vibe that games like Commander Keen, Conker, and Jazz Jackrabbit featured, released a brand new trailer for the game, which you can see below.
Developer Slipgate Studios announced that the game will launch for €19,99, which evens out to about $25. For players on the PC, a free update will go live when the game launches to incorporate some of the changes that the console version will have, including:
- Leaderboards: Gain Scores at the end of each level, and battle with friends to reach the top of the leaderboards.
- Hats: Unlock more than 20 different hats throughout the game, and customize Rad Rodgers.
- New Pogo Vertigo Bonus Levels: Grab a Pogo Stick, and see how far you can get in the new Pogo Vertigo vertical levels.
- New Unlockables: Unlock behind the scenes artwork throughout the game.
- New Pixelverse Puzzles: Pixelverses have been redesigned, and now include brand new types of Puzzles.
- 5 New Levels! Fight through 3 new Pogostick Levels, and 2 massive new levels. The Rainforest Rampage, and Raging Ruins.
- Minibosses! Introducing 2 minibosses throughout the game.
- 4 New Enemies! The new Spiky Jellyfish, Powerful Laserheads, and 2 new Minibosses brings new and exciting challenges to the Rad Rodgers enemy roster.
- Brand new weapon! The legendary “Excalibat” from Rise of the Triad, makes a return to Rad Rodgers. Become invincible and smack your way through hordes of enemies with the mighty Excalibat.
For more information on Rad Rodgers, check out below:
Rad is a rambunctious but spirited young boy who maybe plays too many video games. After dozing off at the tail end of a long night of gaming, Rad awakens to find his dusty old console has turned itself back on. Suddenly a vortex emerges and he’s sucked into his TV, where he finds himself the star in his very own video game adventure.
Rad Rodgers will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 21.