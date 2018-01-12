L.A. Noire Update 1.03 Out Now, Fixes Bugs & More

A new patch is available to download for the remastered version of L.A. Noire. Titled version 1.03, the latest update for the open-world crime thriller brings with it several bug fixes. That’s not all as it also includes “minor game improvements.”

View the LA Noire update 1.03 patch notes below:

General bug fixes.

Minor game improvements

For more on the recently remastered title, check out our L.A. Noire PS4 review. Here’s a snippet of what reviewer Paulmichael Contreras had to say about the latest from Rockstar Games:

It seems with any remaster or re-release, a photo mode is a necessity. One is present here, though there are a few odd quirks with it. The camera stays limited to only a few degrees left or right of Phelps. There area handful of filters to choose from, and FOV can also be modified. This mode is also entirely inaccessible if the game is launched with HDR enabled on the PS4. This might be done to ensure colors in screenshots are reproduced faithfully no matter the display they end up on, but screenshots are even denied from being taken when trophies are earned if HDR is on while playing. This is a disappointing limitation, and it also means that you’ll need to decide if you desire extra contrast, or being able to share your favorite moments more easily. Cutscenes are also strictly prohibited from being recorded, at least when using the PS4’s built-in video recording functionality. L.A. Noire remains the best detective game around. Combing crime scenes, interrogating suspects, and catching them in lies with evidence to back up accusations is just as rewarding as ever. This port has allowed the game to age a little better than the original, however, it doesn’t look like a massive upgrade was made in terms of graphics. The included photo mode is also welcome, but it has some odd limitations that may prove frustrating. Still, if you missed the original, or want the entire experience all over again in up to 4K resolution, then it’s worth the asking price of $39.99.

L.A. Noire update 1.03 is available now for PlayStation 4.

[Source: UpdateCrazy]