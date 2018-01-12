Street Fighter V Owners Will Be Able to Try out Sakura for Free Next Week

With Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition set to release in just a couple of days, Capcom has announced that players will be able to play as one of the more well-known Street Fighter characters, Sakura, for free! Starting from the launch of the game and leading all the way through January 23, all Street Fighter V owners will be able to try out the games first Season 3 character for free.

Sakura will be the first character to debut for the upcoming third Season of content that Street Fighter V sees, and her character has undergone a bit of a transformation. Instead of the classic blue and white outfit players are used to seeing, she’s now dressed in a darker, green-heavy outfit. According to Capcom, any EXP and Fight Money earned with Sakura during the free period will disappear after January 23, but if players purchase her afterwards, the earned credits will all be moved to your account.

While Sakura is a part of the Season 3 Character Pass, she will be available to purchase individually once the trial ends. Sakura’s stage from Street Fighter Alpha 2 will also be brought into the world of Street Fighter V on January 16, and it still features her little brother Tsukushi.

For more information on the upcoming character, make sure to check out below:

Sakura will be available for purchase individually or as part of the Season 3 Character Pass, which will include Blanka, Falke, Cody, G, and Sagat, when they join the fight later this year. Character Pass holders will also receive Sakura’s Battle Costume with colors 3-10 and default costume colors 3-10 unlocked. If Sakura is purchased individually with real money, you will get the same Battle Costume and colors as the Season Pass.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is set to launch on January 16 for the Playstation 4.

[Source: Capcom]