The Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Open Beta is Now Live on the PlayStation 4

Good news for fans excited to try out the upcoming Dissidia Final Fantasy NT! The upcoming team-based brawler’s open beta is officially live and available to download. Players who participate in the open beta will be able to experience both online and offline battles, stages from the mainline Final Fantasy titles, and some of the various summons for players to call upon in battle.

Access to the open beta should be available now, and the beta will be broken up into various sessions that will feature different selections of characters for fans to play as. For the full list of session times, check out below:

From Friday, January 12 @ 6:00 AM PST to Monday, January 15 @ 1:00 PM PST

From Monday, January 15 @ 2:00 PM PST to Thursday, January 18 @ 1:00 PM PST

From Thursday, January 18 @ 2:00 PM PST to Sunday, January 21 @ 1:00 PM PST

Last month, Square Enix collected all of the relevant information of the game since its announcement at E3 2017 and condensed it into one list. You can find a brief overview of that below:

Characters — there will be a total of 28 heroes and villains. My main right now is Terra (FFVI), but I want to master Ramza (FF Tactics). We just recently announced that Noctis, Cloud of Darkness (FFIII), and Golbez (FFIV) are joining the playable cast as well! The full roster can be found here. Stages — a total of 14, from Final Fantasy I through Final Fantasy XIV. Gameplay — it’s a three-on-three team fighting game where you control one Final Fantasy legend and party up with friends or other gamers online. Combat — you’ll need to master the bravery combat system — which is a bit different than traditional fighting games. We’ve created some handy dandy battle guides on how you too can understand and master this combat!

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is set to launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 30, 2018.