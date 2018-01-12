View the Complete List of 2018 DICE Awards Nominees

Horizon Zero Dawn is up for Game of the Year at the D.I.C.E. Awards

The 21st annual D.I.C.E. Awards will take place February 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and now we’ve got the official list of nominees. In total there are 25 categories, but there’s only one PlayStation 4 nominee that made the cut for Game of the Year. The lone representative is a PlayStation exclusive, though, and is Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn. It will be up against Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, Cuphead, Super Mario Odyssey, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead

For Honor

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Cuphead

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Little Nightmares

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Bayek

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua

Horizon Zero Dawn – Aloy

Star Wars Battlefront II – Iden Versio

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Chloe Fraiser

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Call of Duty: WWII

Cuphead

Horizon Zero Dawn

RiME

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Destiny 2

Injustice 2

Star Wars Battlefront II

Super Mario Odyssey

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Night in the Woods

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: WWII

Cuphead

Destiny 2

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Adventure Game of the Year

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Horizon Zero Dawn

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Family Game of the Year

DropMix

GNOG

Just Dance 2018

SingStar Celebration

Snipperclips

Fighting Game of the Year

ARMS

Injustice 2

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Nidhogg 2

Tekken 7

Racing Game of the Year

DiRT 4

Forza Motorsport 7

Gran Turismo Sport

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Project CARS 2

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

NieR:Automata

Persona 5

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Sports Game of the Year

Everybody’s Golf

FIFA 18

Golf Clash

Madden NFL 18

MLB The Show 17

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Endless Space 2

Halo Wars 2

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Total War: Warhammer II

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Robo Recall

Star Trek Bridge Crew

The Invisible Hours

Wilson’s Heart

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin

Robo Recall

Space Pirate Trainer

Wilson’s Heart

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

Everything

Gorogoa

Night in the Woods

Pyre

Snipperclips

Handheld Game of the Year

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

Metroid: Samus Returns

Monster Hunter Stories

Mobile Game of the Year

Cat Quest

Fire Emblem Heroes

Gorogoa

Monument Valley 2

Splitter Critters

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Call of Duty: WWII

Destiny 2

Fortnite

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Gorogoa

Horizon Zero Dawn

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Gorogoa

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

What Remains of Edith Finch

Game of the Year

Cuphead

Horizon Zero Dawn

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

