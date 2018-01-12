View the Complete List of 2018 DICE Awards Nominees

Horizon Zero Dawn is up for Game of the Year at the D.I.C.E. Awards
The 21st annual D.I.C.E. Awards will take place February 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and now we’ve got the official list of nominees. In total there are 25 categories, but there’s only one PlayStation 4 nominee that made the cut for Game of the Year. The lone representative is a PlayStation exclusive, though, and is Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn. It will be up against Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, Cuphead, Super Mario Odyssey, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Cuphead
For Honor
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Cuphead
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Little Nightmares
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Bayek
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua
Horizon Zero Dawn – Aloy
Star Wars Battlefront II – Iden Versio
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Chloe Fraiser
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Call of Duty: WWII
Cuphead
Horizon Zero Dawn
RiME
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
Destiny 2
Injustice 2
Star Wars Battlefront II
Super Mario Odyssey
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Night in the Woods
What Remains of Edith Finch
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Action Game of the Year
Call of Duty: WWII
Cuphead
Destiny 2
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Adventure Game of the Year
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Horizon Zero Dawn
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Family Game of the Year
DropMix
GNOG
Just Dance 2018
SingStar Celebration
Snipperclips
Fighting Game of the Year
ARMS
Injustice 2
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
Nidhogg 2
Tekken 7
Racing Game of the Year
DiRT 4
Forza Motorsport 7
Gran Turismo Sport
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Project CARS 2
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Divinity: Original Sin 2
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
NieR:Automata
Persona 5
Torment: Tides of Numenera
Sports Game of the Year
Everybody’s Golf
FIFA 18
Golf Clash
Madden NFL 18
MLB The Show 17
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Endless Space 2
Halo Wars 2
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Total War: Warhammer II
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Robo Recall
Star Trek Bridge Crew
The Invisible Hours
Wilson’s Heart
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
Robo Recall
Space Pirate Trainer
Wilson’s Heart
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award
Everything
Gorogoa
Night in the Woods
Pyre
Snipperclips
Handheld Game of the Year
Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Metroid: Samus Returns
Monster Hunter Stories
Mobile Game of the Year
Cat Quest
Fire Emblem Heroes
Gorogoa
Monument Valley 2
Splitter Critters
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
Call of Duty: WWII
Destiny 2
Fortnite
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Gorogoa
Horizon Zero Dawn
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Gorogoa
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
What Remains of Edith Finch
Game of the Year
Cuphead
Horizon Zero Dawn
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
