View the Call of Duty World League New Orleans Schedule and Stream – Day One
The Call of allasuty World League New Orleans event kicks off today from the Ernest Memorial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. It’s the second competitive event for Call of Duty: WWII, with CWL Dallas kicking off the competitive season last month. It should be a fun show with all of the top teams, such as OpTic Gaming and Team Kaliber.
It’s a huge event as there are over 256 teams competing in the tournament’s open bracket, and 16 teams already in pool play. It’s possible for a team from the open bracket to win the event, as last month during Call of Duty: WWII‘s first event (CWL Dallas) FaZe Clan managed to go from the open bracket and finish fourth overall. It was an impressive feat, and showed that open bracket teams can have incredible runs even if they are at a disadvantage.
Here’s the day one schedule for CWL NOLA:
11:00 CST – Doors Open
12:00 CST – Open Bracket Play Begins
14:00 CST – Live stream begins
- Echo Fox vs Eunited
- OpTic Gaming vs Epsilon
- EnvyUs vs Vitality
- Splyce vs Complexity
15:30 CST
- Rise Nation vs E6
- TK vs Mindfreak
- Luminosity vs Red Resolve
- FaZe Clan vs Unilad
17:00 CST
- Splyce vs Eunited
- OpTic Gaming vs Vitality
- Echo Fox vs Complexity
- EnvyUs vs Epsilon
18:30 CST
- Luminosity vs Rise Nation
- TK vs Unilad
- Mindfreak vs FaZe Clan
- E6 vs Red Reserve
20:00 CST
- OpTic Gaming vs EnvyUs
- Splyce vs Echo Fox
- Eunited vs Complexity
- Epsilon vs Vitality
21:30 CST
- TK vs FaZe Clan
- Red Reserve vs Rise Nation
- E6 vs Luminosity
- Unlad vs Mindfreak
Main stream matches:
Check out the Call of Duty World League New Orleans day one stream below. The action begins at 3pm eastern time (or 2pm locally in New Orleans):
While that’s the main stream, more exciting Call of Duty: WWII action will be going down on the CWL NOLA Bravo and Charlie streams.
Call of Duty World League New Orleans takes place this weekend from January 12 through 14. PlayStation LifeStyle is live on site covering the event.