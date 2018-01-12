View the Call of Duty World League New Orleans Schedule and Stream – Day One

The Call of allasuty World League New Orleans event kicks off today from the Ernest Memorial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. It’s the second competitive event for Call of Duty: WWII, with CWL Dallas kicking off the competitive season last month. It should be a fun show with all of the top teams, such as OpTic Gaming and Team Kaliber.

It’s a huge event as there are over 256 teams competing in the tournament’s open bracket, and 16 teams already in pool play. It’s possible for a team from the open bracket to win the event, as last month during Call of Duty: WWII‘s first event (CWL Dallas) FaZe Clan managed to go from the open bracket and finish fourth overall. It was an impressive feat, and showed that open bracket teams can have incredible runs even if they are at a disadvantage.

Here’s the day one schedule for CWL NOLA:

11:00 CST – Doors Open 12:00 CST – Open Bracket Play Begins 14:00 CST – Live stream begins Echo Fox vs Eunited

OpTic Gaming vs Epsilon

EnvyUs vs Vitality

Splyce vs Complexity 15:30 CST Rise Nation vs E6

TK vs Mindfreak

Luminosity vs Red Resolve

FaZe Clan vs Unilad 17:00 CST Splyce vs Eunited

OpTic Gaming vs Vitality

Echo Fox vs Complexity

EnvyUs vs Epsilon 18:30 CST Luminosity vs Rise Nation

TK vs Unilad

Mindfreak vs FaZe Clan

E6 vs Red Reserve 20:00 CST OpTic Gaming vs EnvyUs

Splyce vs Echo Fox

Eunited vs Complexity

Epsilon vs Vitality 21:30 CST TK vs FaZe Clan

Red Reserve vs Rise Nation

E6 vs Luminosity

Unlad vs Mindfreak

Main stream matches:

Check out the Call of Duty World League New Orleans day one stream below. The action begins at 3pm eastern time (or 2pm locally in New Orleans):

While that’s the main stream, more exciting Call of Duty: WWII action will be going down on the CWL NOLA Bravo and Charlie streams.

Call of Duty World League New Orleans takes place this weekend from January 12 through 14. PlayStation LifeStyle is live on site covering the event.