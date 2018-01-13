The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human Coming to PS4 and Xbox One This Month

Developer Y/CJ/Y and publisher Digerati Distribution have announced that their underwater action-adventure game, The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human, will release for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on January 23 and 24, respectively.

You can check out a trailer above and an official description below.

Explore the ruins of humanity in this mesmerising underwater action-adventure. Discover thriving wildlife, encounter monstrous beasts, and let curiosity guide you through an inevitable voyage of extinction. The water rose by an unpredictable amount due to climate change. The Earth’s surface froze over, and humans were forced to live underwater, where they could still harvest energy and grow food. As resources began to dwindle in the year 2971, sub-aquatic spaceships were sent to a nearby wormhole to look for habitable planets. Things did not go as planned. And now the ship, Argo9, has returned thousands of years later… Melancholic atmosphere: Witness the beauty of the sea as well as humanity’s influence on nature

Exploratory storytelling: Told through the art and backgrounds with some textual hints along the way

Unique conflict encounters: Confront – and learn how to overcome – deadly sea creatures

Polarized gameplay: It’s pretty chill until you’ve gotta fight for your life!

The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human released on PC last year, and is also headed to the Xbox One this month.