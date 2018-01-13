BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Release Dates and New DLC Character Announced

Arc System Works has announced that BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will release on May 31 in Japan and Asia, and June 5 in North America. Additionally, the game is set to receive Blake Belladonna from RWBY as one of the downloadable characters.

A total of 40 characters will be playable (DLC included). Other than Blake Belladonna, confirmed characters include:

Ragna

Jin

Rachel

Hazama

Noel

Azrael

Tager

Makoto

Nu

Es

Yu

Yosuke

Chie

Yukiko

Hyde

Linne

Waldstein

Gordeau

Ruby

Weiss

An anonymous leaker who claimed to be an employee of Arc System Works recently published a list of characters that are reportedly going to appear in the game. Blake was one of them.

In addition to the above, Gematsu reports that Japanese players will be able to get their hands on a limited edition of BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, which includes:

Packaging with special collaborative illustration by Tochimichi Mori, Shigenori Soejima, Seiichi Yoshihara, and Ein Lee

“Additional Character All-in-One Pack” download code

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle art book

Acrylic standy (PS4 version only)

Multi storage pouch (Switch version only)

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage and a new trailer above.

Are our readers looking forward to the game?

[Source: Gematsu]