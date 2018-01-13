View the Call of Duty World League New Orleans Schedule, Standings & Stream – Day Two

The Call of Duty World League New Orleans event continues today from the Ernest Memorial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. It’s the second competitive event for Call of Duty: WWII, with CWL Dallas kicking off the competitive season last month. It should be a fun show with all of the top teams, such as OpTic Gaming and Team Kaliber.

It’s a huge event as there are over 256 teams competing in the tournament’s open bracket, and 16 teams already in pool play. It’s possible for a team from the open bracket to do well in the event, as last month during Call of Duty: WWII‘s first event (CWL Dallas) FaZe Clan managed to go from the open bracket and finish fourth overall. It was an impressive feat, and showed that open bracket teams can have incredible runs even if they are at a disadvantage.

Current Pool Standings:

Check out the updated #CWLPS4 New Orleans pools after Day 1 action! pic.twitter.com/1tfpyOaCdb — Call of Duty esports (@CODWorldLeague) January 13, 2018

Here’s the day two schedule for CWL NOLA:

09:00 CST – Doors Open 12:00 CST – Pool Play Qualification 14:00 CST – Live stream begins Complexity vs GGEA Blue

EnvyUs vs Evil Geniuses

Unilad vs Lightning Pandas

Enigma6 vs GGEA Orange 15:30 CST FaZe Clan vs Lightning Pandas

Luminosity vs GGEA Orange

Eunited vs GGEA Blue

Vitality vs Evil Geniuses 17:00 CST OpTic Gaming vs Evil Geniuses

Rise Nation vs GGEA Orange

Team Kaliber vs Lightning Pandas

Splyce vs GGEA Blue 18:30 CST Echo Fox vs GGEA Blue

Red Reserve vs GGEA Orange

Epsilon vs Evil Geniuses

Mindfreak vs Lightning Pandas 20:00 CST – Winner’s Round 1 TBA vs TBA

TBA vs TBA

TBA vs TBA

TBA vs TBA 21:30 CST – Winner’s Round 1 TBA vs TBA

TBA vs TBA

TBA vs TBA

TBA vs TBA

Main stream matches:

The #CWLPS4 New Orleans Saturday stream schedules, kicking off on Bravo with open bracket action. Start time:

🕙 10am PT

🕛 12pm CT

🕐 1pm ET

🕕 6pm GMT

🕔 5am AEDT pic.twitter.com/DQBXVRq9pZ — Call of Duty esports (@CODWorldLeague) January 13, 2018

Check out the Call of Duty World League New Orleans day one stream below. The action begins at 3pm eastern time (or 2pm locally in New Orleans):

While that’s the main stream, more exciting Call of Duty: WWII action will be going down on the CWL NOLA Bravo and Charlie streams.

Call of Duty World League New Orleans takes place this weekend from January 12 through 14. PlayStation LifeStyle is live on site covering the event.