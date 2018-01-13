PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates  •  Slideshow

View the Call of Duty World League New Orleans Schedule, Standings & Stream – Day Two

January 13, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

CWL NOLA schedule

The Call of Duty World League New Orleans event continues today from the Ernest Memorial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. It’s the second competitive event for Call of Duty: WWII, with CWL Dallas kicking off the competitive season last month. It should be a fun show with all of the top teams, such as OpTic Gaming and Team Kaliber.

It’s a huge event as there are over 256 teams competing in the tournament’s open bracket, and 16 teams already in pool play. It’s possible for a team from the open bracket to do well in the event, as last month during Call of Duty: WWII‘s first event (CWL Dallas) FaZe Clan managed to go from the open bracket and finish fourth overall. It was an impressive feat, and showed that open bracket teams can have incredible runs even if they are at a disadvantage.

Current Pool Standings:

Here’s the day two schedule for CWL NOLA:

09:00 CST – Doors Open

12:00 CST – Pool Play Qualification

14:00 CST – Live stream begins

  • Complexity vs GGEA Blue
  • EnvyUs vs Evil Geniuses
  • Unilad vs Lightning Pandas
  • Enigma6 vs GGEA Orange

15:30 CST

  • FaZe Clan vs Lightning Pandas
  • Luminosity vs GGEA Orange
  • Eunited vs GGEA Blue
  • Vitality vs Evil Geniuses

17:00 CST

  • OpTic Gaming vs Evil Geniuses
  • Rise Nation vs GGEA Orange
  • Team Kaliber vs Lightning Pandas
  • Splyce vs GGEA Blue

18:30 CST

  • Echo Fox vs GGEA Blue
  • Red Reserve vs GGEA Orange
  • Epsilon vs Evil Geniuses
  • Mindfreak vs Lightning Pandas

20:00 CST – Winner’s Round 1

  • TBA vs TBA
  • TBA vs TBA
  • TBA vs TBA
  • TBA vs TBA

21:30 CST – Winner’s Round 1

  • TBA vs TBA
  • TBA vs TBA
  • TBA vs TBA
  • TBA vs TBA

Main stream matches:

Check out the Call of Duty World League New Orleans day one stream below. The action begins at 3pm eastern time (or 2pm locally in New Orleans):

While that’s the main stream, more exciting Call of Duty: WWII action will be going down on the CWL NOLA Bravo and Charlie streams.

Call of Duty World League New Orleans takes place this weekend from January 12 through 14. PlayStation LifeStyle is live on site covering the event.

Tags: , , ,
Devil May Cry Series Director Has a Message for Fans, Says Project is ‘Doing Fine’
Hasbro Confirms Expiration of Its Publishing Contract With Activision for Transformers
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of CraveOnline Media, LLC, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.