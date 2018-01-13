Learn All of Street Fighter V’s New V-Trigger II Skills

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is coming to PlayStation 4 next week, and one of the big additions is that secondary V-Triggers are being added to fighters. Not much was known about them up until this point, except for that players would choose which one they wanted to use before a match started. Thankfully, Capcom just put out a new video showing off all of the new character skills.

Check out the new Street Fighter V V-Trigger II skills in the new showcase video below:

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will also contain all of Season 1 and 2 DLC characters. It also includes an Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, and the aforementioned new V-Triggers. It’ll be available as a free update for existing owners (although they won’t get DLC they don’t own) or can be purchased for $39.99 once it’s out January 16, 2018.

Here’s more on the upcoming title from Capcom:

First off, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will come with all 28 characters, which includes those from Season 1 and Season 2 – there’s still one more character that we’ll be announcing very soon. In order to introduce more variety in each match, all characters will receive a second V-Trigger you can choose before the match begins! It’s time to see what else your main character is capable of. We’ll be rolling out more details in the future. As previously stated, Arcade Mode will be present, but this isn’t your cookie cutter version. Being the #1 requested addition to Street Fighter V, we’re making sure it’ll be an experience rather than just a mode. As it’s our 30th anniversary year, we wanted to add even more to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition! Extra Battle Mode, V-Trigger moves, Gallery, and a UI design overhaul are among the features we can’t wait to show you in the future. There’s a lot of information to share with each of these new additions, so keep an eye out as we approach January.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Mode is set to release for the PlayStation 4 on January 16.