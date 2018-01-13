PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Xbox One Outsold PS4 in the US in December, Switch Dominated Overall

January 13, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

Head of Xbox Games Marketing, Aaron Greenberg, has revealed on Twitter that Xbox One outsold PlayStation 4 in the US in December. However, it was Switch that moved the most units during the month.

Citing NPD Group, whose full report for December isn’t out yet, Greenberg tweeted:

A few days ago, Sony announced that PS4 sales have surpassed 73.6 million worldwide. However, the company sold 5.9 million units during the 2017 holiday season, which was down 5 percent from the same time last year when 6.2 million consoles were sold.

An increase in Xbox One sales doesn’t come as a surprise as Microsoft recently introduced the Xbox One X. On the software front, PS4 games have seen an increase in sales, with 5.5 million copies sold during the holiday.

[Source: Games Industry]

