Xbox One Outsold PS4 in the US in December, Switch Dominated Overall

Head of Xbox Games Marketing, Aaron Greenberg, has revealed on Twitter that Xbox One outsold PlayStation 4 in the US in December. However, it was Switch that moved the most units during the month.

Citing NPD Group, whose full report for December isn’t out yet, Greenberg tweeted:

Thank you to everyone who helped support @Xbox One this holiday, @npdgroup just reported our highest Xbox One December console share ever, looking forward to a big 2018! — Aaron Greenberg (@aarongreenberg) January 11, 2018

Was trying to just thank folks for supporting us and the incredible success following the launch of Xbox One X. But yes Xbox outsold PS4 in December for Gen 8 consoles according to NPD data, while Nintendo also had a great month as Switch had most overall units. — Aaron Greenberg (@aarongreenberg) January 12, 2018

A few days ago, Sony announced that PS4 sales have surpassed 73.6 million worldwide. However, the company sold 5.9 million units during the 2017 holiday season, which was down 5 percent from the same time last year when 6.2 million consoles were sold.

An increase in Xbox One sales doesn’t come as a surprise as Microsoft recently introduced the Xbox One X. On the software front, PS4 games have seen an increase in sales, with 5.5 million copies sold during the holiday.

[Source: Games Industry]