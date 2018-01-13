Incoming Star Wars Battlefront II Patch Brings Weapon Tweaks, Bug Fixes, and More

Star Wars Battlefront II‘s community manager, Mat Everett, has announced that the game is set to receive a new patch very soon. Currently in approval stage, the update brings with it hero tweaks, weapon tweaks, trooper tweaks, bug fixes, and more.

Over on the game’s official forum, Everett wrote:

Just wanted to provide a quick update on the upcoming happenings as we have seen a flurry of tweets from Dennis becoming the ‘Yes’ man in the last few hours. We have a patch incoming; it’s going to address more than a handful of items and misc. bug fixes. This patch is in the approval stage and should arrive soon pending those approvals. As a small peek at what you should expect: – Hero tweaks

– Wookie Warriors tweaked

– Trooper tweaks (Specialist, Heavy, and Officer)

– Weapon tweaks

– Bug fixes

and a lot more… We will go into full details on each adjustment and tweak once the patch is released, so stay tuned for the official date announce of that going live. We will publish downtime and the full patch notes here once available.

As usual we’ll update our readers when we have more info and when the patch is live so stay tuned.

[Source: Battlefront Forums]