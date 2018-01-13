Compare the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro Versions of The Evil Within 2

The Evil Within 2 received Xbox One X support late last year, and that means its one of the most recent games to support both Sony and Microsoft’s high-end consoles. This led to Digital Foundry conducting a test to compare the two versions to see which plays and looks the best.

If you don’t have time to watch the full The Evil Within 2 Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro comparison video, here’s the summary from DigitalFoundry’s video description (spoiler: Xbox One X provides the slightly better experience):

Tango Gameworks adds a fascinating vote of support for this generation’s two enhanced machines. With the patch arriving at the tail-end of 2017, Xbox One X’s native 3200×1800 update gives it a clear lead in image quality over PS4 Pro. Resolution is a curious point; while the developer’s 1.02 patch notes state 2240×1260 is the native res on PS4 Pro, multiple tests with the EU and US versions right now show a straight 1920×1080 on patch 1.03. We have contacted publisher Bethesda for more information, and will update the video as soon as we know more. In either case, Xbox one X gives a much more satisfying result with 4K selected – and while 30fps target isn’t as rock-solid there, it’s a better experience overall for those on ultra HDTV.

iew Digital Foundry’s The Evil Within 2 Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro comparison below:

For even more on the horror game, check out our The Evil Within 2 review. Here’s a snippet of what reviewer Paulmichael Contreras had to say about the 2017 release:

While the difficulty level has been ratcheted down noticeably in the name of accessibility, the harder modes should suffice for those looking for a challenge. Creepy environments are a staple of this series, and there are even a few jump scares thrown in for good measure. A much more focused story will drive you to want to play for “just one more chapter,” while a decent selection of side missions will also keep you occupied for the duration. Still, by incorporating a lot of the more traditional elements of open-world games, such as a regular map, waypoint system, and lengthy cutscenes, the game has lost some of the abstract charm seen in the original. This should not act as a deterrent, however; horror fans have found the best game to play this Halloween.

The Evil Within 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Digital Foundry]