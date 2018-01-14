PSA: Dark Souls Remastered Won’t Feature HDR Lighting for PS4 Pro, Bandai Namco Confirms

Following the recent announcement of Dark Souls: Remastered, there was some confusion about what features the upgraded version comes with for PlayStation 4 Pro. Vaati Vidya, a known member of the Dark Souls community tweeted:

So to correct a few things that I posted about yesterday – “Dark Souls Remastered will not include new assets based on the Dark Souls 3 engine or any combat differences.

There is no HDR lighting for the PS4 Pro version” 🙁 a few links I was sourcing had bad info — Vaati (@VaatiVidya) January 11, 2018

It didn’t help that a post on PlayStation Blog also mentioned HDR lighting for PS4 Pro but that information has since been retracted upon Bandai Namco’s request, according to a new note. There’s no mention of updated assets either.

What is included, however, is as follows:

You can return to Lordran to re-experience the original Dark Souls in 4K resolution when playing on PS4 Pro. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the Dark Souls series, or someone looking to take their first plunge into the series, you can experience an epic, dark fantasy universe stricken by the Curse in stunning, high-definition detail running at 60 FPS. Not only are the graphics getting an upgrade, but fans of the multiplayer experience in Dark Souls are also getting a treat in Dark Souls: Remastered. Instead of 1-4 players, six people can gather to either support or betray each other, finding a home among nine covenants online with dedicated servers.

Dark Souls: Remastered releases on May 25 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Source: PlayStation Blog via Destructoid]