Dragon Ball FighterZ Beta Extension Being Considered by Bandai Namco

The Dragon Ball FighterZ beta is going on this weekend, but it isn’t exactly going smoothly. Many users have experienced connection issues, and publisher Bandai Namco says that these “cannot be addressed in a short amount of time.” They also noted that the beta will “remain online and available so that the players who can log in and play it, can keep doing so,” and that they will “consider extending the Open Beta of Dragon Ball FighterZ.”

Here’s what Bandai Namco had to say on their official Facebook page:

Our team is working hard on optimizing the Open Beta but ran into some issues that cannot be addressed in a short amount of time, so we are asking for your patience until the next server update. The current Open Beta will remain online and available so that the players who can log in and play it, can keep doing so. Please note, that if we cannot address the issues within a decent amount of time, we will consider extending the Open Beta of Dragon Ball FighterZ. Thank you for your support and patience as we work towards an optimal gameplay experience.

For even more on the fighting game, you can check out our E3 2017 Dragon Ball FighterZ preview in order to learn more. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say about it:

Since it is a Dragon Ball game, there’s also a big focus on mobility. By hitting the right trigger, players can use a special homing dash that’ll avoid Ki attacks. That’s not all, as they can also do a warp attack called Vanish that has players teleport behind their opponent and land an attack. That costs a gauge of energy, though, so it’s important that these special moves are used in moderation. The fighting in Dragon Ball FighterZ is just as fun as it looks. The combat is instantly accessible to anyone that has played a fighting game, but there’s enough unique systems in play that competitive players will have to spend plenty of time learning the ins and outs. Going off of Arc System Works’ track record, this isn’t a game that Dragon Ball fans will want to miss out on.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26, 2018.

[Source: Facebook]