Tactical RPG, Dungeon Rushers, Rated for PS4

Goblinz Studio’s 2D tactical RPG, Dungeon Rushers, has been rated for PlayStation 4 by European board, PEGI. Deemed suitable for players aged 12 and above, the game’s already available on PC and mobile devices.

If you’re not familiar with Dungeon Rushers, check out a description via its Steam page:

Dungeon Rushers is a 2D tactical RPG combining dungeon crawler’s gameplay and turn based fights. Manage your team, loot dusty dungeons, crush armies of monsters and craft mighty equipment. Be part of an epic adventure with a colorful cast of characters in an off-beat universe. Build your own dungeon and challenge other players! Features: Campaign mode full of humor with various sound and graphic environments

Interactive exploration system

Revised turn based fights with a hint of nostalgia

Advanced team management (equipment, skills upgrade, in-fight position, …)

Wide range of skills to use (scout, heals, dodge, trap deactivation, monsters stalking)

Crafting system featuring many recipes to unlock

High replay value with a Heroic difficulty for each dungeon

Online arena system with matchmaking and ranking

Battles among friends, to die against people you love

Epic custom-made soundtrack

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In the meantime, you can check out a Steam launch trailer above.

[Source: PEGI]