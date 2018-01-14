PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 Update Announced, Will Include Balance Updates for Entire Roster

January 14, 2018

Guity Gear Xrd rev 2 update

Developer Arc System Works announced during their Fighting Game Awards that a new Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 update is coming to their popular fighting game. While it wasn’t excessively detailed, they did mention that every single character would get rebalanced. It will be coming to every version of the game (even PS3), so it looks to be a major addition.

View the full Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 update announcement below:

For even more on Arc System Works’ gorgeous fighting game, check out our  Guilty Gear Xrd review. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say about the original version:

All of these tutorials are stellar, but they aren’t even the game’s greatest addition when it comes to accessibility. Instead, there’s an incredible FAQ that is brought up when players pause the game. It’s written in a casual tone (devoid of the fighting game lingo that litters any guides players will find online), and it’s just an incredible resource. It goes over a lot of questions that gamers would probably get laughed off of fighting game message boards from, such as explaining what all of the on-screen bars do. This is such a huge monumental step forward for the fighting genre, and I really hope more developers follow suit.

Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- will hopefully help usher in a new era of fighting games. One where new players are encouraged to learn what makes the genre special, and feel invited. It’s training tools raise the bar at which other fighters are measured to, and it’s a real triumph in that regard. Whether you’re a veteran or a newcomer, there’s a lot to learn here.

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 is available now, and the rebalancing update is due later in 2018.

[Source: Anime FGC News via Shoryuken]

