Luminosity Gaming’s Octane Talks Epic Reverse Sweep & Going Up Against Team Kaliber

One of the biggest highlights of Call of Duty World League New Orleans has been the run that Luminosity Gaming has been on. The team has rebounded strong from Dallas, and managed to make a deep run into the Winners brackets so far. They just managed to pull off an incredible reverse-sweep against Echo Fox, where they came back from losing the first two games to win the final three to advance to the Winners Finals.

Reverse sweep!!! @Luminosity come all the way back to defeat @echofoxgg! They head to the Winners Final to face @TeamKaliber. #CWLPS4 pic.twitter.com/x1Fw6qhKLr — Call of Duty esports (@CODWorldLeague) January 14, 2018

Luckily, I was able to catch up with Luminosity Gaming’s star player Sam “Octane” Larew to hear more about the amazing victory. “Traditionally on our first two maps (Docks and Forest) we’ve been really good at [them], so our vetoes have really gravitated towards that, but we’ve lost it a couple times.” explained Octane. “We were confident going into the next three maps that we’d be able to pull that out since Forest is probably our best Search & Destroy map since we practice on that, as well as Forest [Capture the Flag]. Then the Docks kind of goes 50/50, and we beat them on it. Once we won the CTF with ease, I think the momentum shifted in our favor and we were able to take the last couple maps.”

Octane also previewed the pivotal CWL New Orleans Winners Finals matchup between Luminosity Gaming and Team Kaliber. “I’ve never played them other than online so I’m looking forward to it. I respect all of those guys, they’re all my friends, so we’ll see what the hype lives up to.”

Make sure to watch Luminosity Gaming in action as CWL NOLA continues.