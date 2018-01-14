Mutant Football League Doesn’t Contain a Platinum Trophy

Mutant Football League will bring its unique brand of fantasy football to PlayStation 4 next week, and now the full trophy list is available. Unfortunately for trophy hunters, the sports title won’t include a Platinum trophy to obtain. There are still 12 trophies to unlock, though.

Check out the full Mutant Football League trophy list below:

Gold Perfection

You have played without losses in Season, Playoffs and Mayhem! Silver QB Crusher

You have lead the league in Sacks at season end!

You have lead the league in passing yards at season end!

You have lead the league in receiving yards at season end!

You have lead the league in rushing yards at season end! Bronze Winner

You have won a Mayhem Bowl!

You have won a Mayhem Bowl! Massacre

You have won a game with Forfeit!

You have won a game with Forfeit! Sack Lunch

You have made 3 QB Sacks in one game playing in defense!

You have made 3 QB Sacks in one game playing in defense! Cheap Shot

You have killed 10 players in Late Hit Window!

You have killed 10 players in Late Hit Window! Exterminator

You have killed 1000 players of opposite teams!

You have killed 1000 players of opposite teams! Assassin

You have killed 100 players of opposite teams!

You have killed 100 players of opposite teams! Killer

You have killed 10 players of opposite teams!

For more on Mutant Football League, make sure to check out a description of the game below, courtesy of Digital Dreams:

Mutant Football League is the bloody-fun, next-gen, successor to arcade-style American football games, taking inspiration from over-the-top sports games such as NFL Blitz and the Sega Genesis classic, Mutant League Football. Digital Dreams’ MFL game delivers deep strategic 7-on-7 gameplay, with bone-crunching, tooth-shattering, head splitting hits, and a roster of comical ghouls delivering tongue-through-cheek humor. Oh, and blood. Lots of blood. Two player online or four player local MULTIPLAYER gives you the choice to clobber one another or team up and crush opposing miscreants.

Choose from 18 TEAMS made up of blood thirsty, wisecracking Skeletal Deadheads, Armored Bruiserbots, Criminal Aliens, Mutated Humans and Monstrous Orcs.

Use Dirty Tricks during game play to Bribe the Ref, throw Bombs, or equip Shotguns and Chainsaws to your players to inflict maximum carnage against the unsuspecting competition for real difference-making moments!

18 unique fields across the league offer landmines, booby traps, fire pits, toxic moats and buzz saws as fun but deadly obstacles.

Play as MFL All-Stars Wham Neutron, Bomb Shady, Ghoulio Bones, and more who dominate the league with their rising kill counts and ferocious abilities.

Multiple punishing play modes like EXHIBITION, PRACTICE, PLAYOFFS, or try to survive a FULL SEASON and reach the ultimate glory: THE MAYHEM BOWL!

Mutant Football League will launch for PlayStation 4 on January 19.

