NBA Jam Announcer, Tim Kitzrow, Working to Bring the Series Back

This year marks NBA Jam‘s 25th anniversary and although Electronic Arts has already attempted to reboot the series back in 2010, announcer Tim Kitzrow is currently making another attempt of his own.

Speaking to ESPN, Kitzrow said that while he can’t get into details at this point in time, he’s working with Microsoft to bring the series back for its 25th anniversary. We’re not sure what this means for PlayStation and other platforms, but Electronic Arts will have to be on board as it owns the franchise.

“I can’t speak anything to the specifics, but I can tell you there is movement in the works to get it done for the 25th year,” Kitzrow said. “So I’m hoping that we get a remake that does justice to the original.”

“I helped on the reboot of the franchise,” added creator Mark Turmell (who now works for Zynga). “They did a pretty good job. But there’s so much more that can be done. It’s really sort of an untapped category, to have that over-the-top NBA action with the official license. It’s a great brand.”

Turmell also told ESPN that he’s received letters from people who admitted to becoming NBA fans after playing the games.

We’ll update our readers when we have more info.

