Latest Call of Duty: WWII Daily Orders Are Easy to Unlock

Today’s Call of Duty: WWII Daily Order bonuses include a supply drop and 500 social score. To unlock the bonuses players will have to check with Major Howard in order to watch the Theater content. PlayStation 4 owners will get to see the CWL NOLA stream, while Xbox One players will see the Carentan trailer, and PC players will see Divisions videos.

Here’s the official announcement for today’s Call of Duty: WWII Daily Order:

Everyone! We added a new Daily Order that’s now live on all platforms. Check with Major Howard. Watch the HQ Theater content to earn a Supply Drop and 500 Social Score points! For PS4, you’ll see the #CWLPS4 New Orleans stream. For XB1, Carentan trailer. For PC, Divisions videos. pic.twitter.com/EFBB5LAtSp — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) January 14, 2018

For more on the popular first-person shooter, check out our Call of Duty: WWII review. Here’s a snippet of what reviewer Chandler Wood had to say:

This very light touch stands in sharp contrast to the other major release this season that’s taking on the Nazis, brazenly spotlighting just what kind of monsters they are as opposed to just presenting them as soldiers on the other side of a war. Nearing the end of the WWII campaign does start to put the kinds of things the Nazis are capable of into focus, but it feels like Sledgehammer opted to play it safe on that side of things, putting a much stronger focus on the famous battles of World War II and the personal stories of the heroes involved. To be fair, those personal stories are fantastic. World War II was the right move. Call of Duty reaches back to its roots to bring players an entry worthy of the series’ namesake. The campaign is emotional, multiplayer is classic, and Nazi Zombies is downright dark and terrifying. No matter which kind of player you are, there is something for everyone, whether it’s a cinematic story, a competitive and social multiplayer, or an immensely difficult battle against undead Nazis. Call of Duty: WWII is another incredible package of experiences, each distinct from the others, but tied together by the unifying themes of World War II that deserve your attention.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now.