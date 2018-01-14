PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

UK’s Best-Selling Boxed Games and Top Publishers of 2017 Revealed

January 14, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

uk best selling games

Like GameStop, UK video game retailer GAME had a promising holiday period in which the company saw a 5 percent increase in sales. In 2017, revenue from physical game sales increased by 2.1 percent in the country, thanks in part to Call of Duty: WWII and improved console sales.

Now, GfK and UKIE have revealed a list of UK’s best-selling boxed games and top publishers of 2017.

Without further ado, here are the top 20 titles:

  1. FIFA 18
  2. Call of Duty: WWII
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  5. Star Wars Battlefront II
  6. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
  7. Destiny 2
  8. Gran Turismo Sport
  9. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  10. Horizon Zero Dawn
  11. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
  12. Super Mario Odyssey
  13. Forza Horizon 3
  14. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  15. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  16. LEGO Worlds
  17. FIFA 17
  18. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  19. Fallout 4
  20. Forza Motorsport 7

Despite being the top publisher, EA’s market share dipped last year as Activision’s rose. Although Star Wars Battlefront II appears in the top 5, it sold less than 2016’s Battlefield 1.

Activision’s Destiny 2 didn’t sell according to expectations either, but the publisher managed to increase its market share, thanks to the success of Call of Duty: WWII and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

In terms of value and software units sold, here are UK’s top 5 publishers of 2017:

  1. Electronic Arts
  2. Activision Blizzard
  3. Nintendo
  4. Ubisoft
  5. Sony

Head over to Games Industry if you’d like to see the full list of UK’s 100 best-selling boxed games of 2017.

[Source: Games Industry]

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 Update Announced, Will Include Balance Updates for Entire Roster
Mutant Football League Doesn’t Contain a Platinum Trophy
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of CraveOnline Media, LLC, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.