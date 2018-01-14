UK’s Best-Selling Boxed Games and Top Publishers of 2017 Revealed

Like GameStop, UK video game retailer GAME had a promising holiday period in which the company saw a 5 percent increase in sales. In 2017, revenue from physical game sales increased by 2.1 percent in the country, thanks in part to Call of Duty: WWII and improved console sales.

Now, GfK and UKIE have revealed a list of UK’s best-selling boxed games and top publishers of 2017.

Without further ado, here are the top 20 titles:

FIFA 18 Call of Duty: WWII Grand Theft Auto V Assassin’s Creed Origins Star Wars Battlefront II Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Destiny 2 Gran Turismo Sport Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Horizon Zero Dawn Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey Forza Horizon 3 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare LEGO Worlds FIFA 17 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Fallout 4 Forza Motorsport 7

Despite being the top publisher, EA’s market share dipped last year as Activision’s rose. Although Star Wars Battlefront II appears in the top 5, it sold less than 2016’s Battlefield 1.

Activision’s Destiny 2 didn’t sell according to expectations either, but the publisher managed to increase its market share, thanks to the success of Call of Duty: WWII and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

In terms of value and software units sold, here are UK’s top 5 publishers of 2017:

Electronic Arts Activision Blizzard Nintendo Ubisoft Sony

Head over to Games Industry if you’d like to see the full list of UK’s 100 best-selling boxed games of 2017.

[Source: Games Industry]