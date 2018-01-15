Check out This New Batch of Kingdom Come: Deliverance Artwork

With Kingdom Come: Deliverance set to launch in just a month, Warhorse Studios has released a new batch of artwork for the game that showcases some characters and a drawing of what looks like a small section of the map featured in the game. Aside from the map, the rest of art is drawn in the style of classic artworks, with some of the character portraits looking like they were oil paintings.

You can check out the full gallery of new artwork below:

For more on the upcoming Kingdom Come: Deliverance, make sure to check out below:

About Kingdom Come: Deliverance Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire. Avenge your parents’ death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices. Explore majestic castles, deep forests, thriving villages and countless other realistic settings in medieval Bohemia!

· Massive realistic open world: Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics

· Non-linear story: Solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions

· Challenging combat: Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless

· Character development: Choose your equipment, improve your skills, and earn new perks

· Dynamic world: Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It’s all up to you

· Historical accuracy: Meet real historical characters and experience the genuine look and feel of medieval Bohemia

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is slated to launch on February 13, 2018.