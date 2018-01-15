Expect to See Spider-Man PS4’s Box Art Soon

We haven’t been hearing a ton about Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man (although we did recently get a development update), but there seems to be a brief amount of information regularly making its way out. The latest piece of info revolves around the game’s yet to be seen box art.

“We’re very close to finalizing [the box art],” revealed Insomniac Games’ Art Director Jacinda Chew on Twitter. “It’s going to pop on store shelves nicely.” She ended the social media message by saying that she “can’t wait to unveil it.”

For reference, here’s Jacinda Chew’s full Spider-Man PS4 box art tweet:

Yes! We’re very close to finalizing it. It’s going to pop on store shelves nicely. Can’t wait to unveil it. https://t.co/wzILhaQ7hV — Jacinda Chew (@jacinda_chew) January 15, 2018

For more on Insomniac Games’ upcoming Spider-Man game, check out our E3 2017 preview. Here’s what Paulmichael Contreras had to say about the game:

Marvel’s Spider-Man looked impeccable, with graphics that made me do a double-take. Utilizing a modified form of the Sunset Overdrive engine, the game was running very smoothly on a PS4 Pro. While the frame rate could not be confirmed here, it looked to run at 30 frames-per-second. This is likely due to using higher-resolution textures. Given how astounding the game looked, it felt like a fair compromise. What we saw of the game at Sony’s press conference was just a taste of what’s to come. From what was shown during a live playthrough, this might finally be the Spider-Man game to surpass 2004’s Spider-Man 2 in terms of web-slinging traversal and overall fun. Marvel’s Spider-Man is currently swinging towards an early 2018 release date, and rest assured we will have more coverage on the game the closer we get to release.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is set to release in 2018 exclusively on PlayStation 4.

[Source: Twitter via Gamespur]