Former MotorStorm and Driveclub Leads Unveil New Studio, Working on Sci-Fi Game

A team of AAA developers behind MotorStorm and Driveclub have unveiled Wushu Studios, based in Liverpool, UK. Founded in August 2017 by Alan McDermott (Evolution Studios, PlayStation), Wushu comprises of design director Nigel Kershaw (Evolution Studios, PlayStation, Deep Silver) and art director Stuart Trevor (Evolution Studios, PlayStation) among others.

In a press release, Wushu has revealed that it’s currently working on creating a new sci-fi IP with the help of 11 team members. With plans to expand, the studio aims to focus on creating unique games with “refreshing” gameplay experiences.

Wushu began prototyping its sci-fi project in September last year, and while the developers aren’t ready to divulge details, we’re told that the game is using Unreal Engine 4, and will offer a “tantalizing and unexpected take” on the genre.

“Progress on the prototype has been extremely positive, and the team are working with a number of talented artists, including former senior BioWare concept artist Alex Figini,” said the studio.

McDermott, who recently worked on PS VR game Tethered, said in statement:

Our core team at Wushu have worked together closely on numerous projects over the years so there was no downtime in figuring out how to work together, we just fell straight into a groove kicking around game ideas that appealed to us as players and developers. We firmly believed in the idea that our initial concepts needed to be gamepad experiences as quickly as possible, so we turned to Unreal Engine for it’s amazing rapid prototyping capabilities. This approach has helped us figure out which of our concepts would allow us to flex our creative muscle most. It’s definitely not what people will be expecting to see from us; it’s absolutely not a racing game!

Wushu’s Head of Marketing & PR is none other than well-known industry insider, Nate Najda aka Shinobi602 on Twitter.

