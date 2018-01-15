PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates

Kerbal Space Program Trophy List Has Players Visiting Plenty of Planets

January 15, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

kerbal space program trophy list

Kerbal Space Program makes its highly anticipated PlayStation 4 debut next week with its Enhanced Edition, and that means aspiring astronauts will have plenty to do if they want to unlock its Platinum trophy. There are 45 trophies to unlock overall, and players will have to visit plenty of different planets to unlock the tougher trophies.

View the full Kerbal Space Program trophy list below:

Platinum

  • Master Astrophysicist
    Unlocked all Kerbal Space Program trophies.

Gold

  • Look Ma, No Tractor Beams!
    Completed your first ship to ship dock! Congrats, lots of people don’t make it this far.

Silver

  • A Rocky Planet
    Congratulations! You visited Ike.
  • Completing Missions and Unlocking Asteroids
    Congratulations! You visited Dres.
  • Duna 2000
    Congratulations! You visited Duna.
  • Eeloocidate the Matter
    Congratulations! You visited Eeloo.
  • Flying Minmus
    Congratulations! You visited Minmus.
  • Gilly Up!
    Congratulations! You visited Gilly.
  • Got My Moho Back
    Congratulations! You visited Moho.
  • Here Comes the Kerbalry
    You’ve recovered your first crew member from the perils of space!
  • Jool of the Starry Sea
    Congratulations! You visited Jool.
  • Kerboy BeBop
    Congratulations! You visited Bop.
  • Let Me Play Among the Stars
    You’ve launched your first satellite into space!
  • One Does Not Simply Return From Eve
    Congratulations! You visited Eve.
  • So Eeloosive
    You’ve completed a flyby of Eeloo.
  • The Largest Moon in the Kerbol System
    Congratulations! You visited Tylo.
  • The Sapphire of Jool
    Congratulations! You visited Laythe.
  • To The Mun and Back
    Congratulations! You visited Mun.
  • Too Much RCS
    Congratulations! You visited Pol.
  • Vall Hauler
    Congratulations! You visited Vall.

Bronze

  • A Grain of Sand
    Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Pol.
  • Almost No Gravity
    Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Gilly.
  • Crowned Jool
    Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Jool!
  • Duna’s Only Natural Moon
    Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Ike.
  • Failure is Not an Option
    You’ve completed your first landing on Moho!
  • First Dwarf Planet
    Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Dres.
  • Fly Me To The Mun
    You’ve completed a fly by of the Mun!
  • Getting Eve-n
    You’ve just completed your first flyby of Eve!
  • Ground Control
    You’ve completed your first landing at the Kerbal Space Center!
  • Home of the Moholes
    Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Moho.
  • KerBop Doo Wop
    Yeah! We just did a flyby of Bop!
  • Mission to Minmus
    Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Minmus.
  • Mun Rover, Mun Rover
    You took your first rover out for a spin!
  • Munwalking
    You’ve completed your first EVA on the Mun.
  • No Left Turns
    You’ve completed your first runway launch!
  • Off The Vall
    Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Vall.
  • One Small Step
    You’ve planted your first flag on the Mun!
  • Open for business!
    Congratulations! You’ve completed your first contract. Now it’s up to you to keep this facility growing!
  • Space, Space, SPAAAAACE!
    You’ve completed your first Launch Pad launch.
  • The Biggest Wonder to Kerbalkind
    You just completed a flyby of Duna!
  • The Only Moon with a True Atmosphere
    Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Laythe!
  • The Right Kind of Pilot
    You’ve been to space and landed safely back home!
  • The View From Up Here
    Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Kerbin.
  • Tylo, Tylo, It’s Off to Space We Go!
    Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Tylo.
  • Zero Gravity
    You’ve completed your first EVA in space. Now you’ve joined the leagues of those who repaired Skylab in 1973.

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition is set to launch on January 16.

