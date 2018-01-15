Kerbal Space Program Trophy List Has Players Visiting Plenty of Planets
Kerbal Space Program makes its highly anticipated PlayStation 4 debut next week with its Enhanced Edition, and that means aspiring astronauts will have plenty to do if they want to unlock its Platinum trophy. There are 45 trophies to unlock overall, and players will have to visit plenty of different planets to unlock the tougher trophies.
View the full Kerbal Space Program trophy list below:
Platinum
- Master Astrophysicist
Unlocked all Kerbal Space Program trophies.
Gold
- Look Ma, No Tractor Beams!
Completed your first ship to ship dock! Congrats, lots of people don’t make it this far.
Silver
- A Rocky Planet
Congratulations! You visited Ike.
- Completing Missions and Unlocking Asteroids
Congratulations! You visited Dres.
- Duna 2000
Congratulations! You visited Duna.
- Eeloocidate the Matter
Congratulations! You visited Eeloo.
- Flying Minmus
Congratulations! You visited Minmus.
- Gilly Up!
Congratulations! You visited Gilly.
- Got My Moho Back
Congratulations! You visited Moho.
- Here Comes the Kerbalry
You’ve recovered your first crew member from the perils of space!
- Jool of the Starry Sea
Congratulations! You visited Jool.
- Kerboy BeBop
Congratulations! You visited Bop.
- Let Me Play Among the Stars
You’ve launched your first satellite into space!
- One Does Not Simply Return From Eve
Congratulations! You visited Eve.
- So Eeloosive
You’ve completed a flyby of Eeloo.
- The Largest Moon in the Kerbol System
Congratulations! You visited Tylo.
- The Sapphire of Jool
Congratulations! You visited Laythe.
- To The Mun and Back
Congratulations! You visited Mun.
- Too Much RCS
Congratulations! You visited Pol.
- Vall Hauler
Congratulations! You visited Vall.
Bronze
- A Grain of Sand
Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Pol.
- Almost No Gravity
Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Gilly.
- Crowned Jool
Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Jool!
- Duna’s Only Natural Moon
Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Ike.
- Failure is Not an Option
You’ve completed your first landing on Moho!
- First Dwarf Planet
Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Dres.
- Fly Me To The Mun
You’ve completed a fly by of the Mun!
- Getting Eve-n
You’ve just completed your first flyby of Eve!
- Ground Control
You’ve completed your first landing at the Kerbal Space Center!
- Home of the Moholes
Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Moho.
- KerBop Doo Wop
Yeah! We just did a flyby of Bop!
- Mission to Minmus
Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Minmus.
- Mun Rover, Mun Rover
You took your first rover out for a spin!
- Munwalking
You’ve completed your first EVA on the Mun.
- No Left Turns
You’ve completed your first runway launch!
- Off The Vall
Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Vall.
- One Small Step
You’ve planted your first flag on the Mun!
- Open for business!
Congratulations! You’ve completed your first contract. Now it’s up to you to keep this facility growing!
- Space, Space, SPAAAAACE!
You’ve completed your first Launch Pad launch.
- The Biggest Wonder to Kerbalkind
You just completed a flyby of Duna!
- The Only Moon with a True Atmosphere
Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Laythe!
- The Right Kind of Pilot
You’ve been to space and landed safely back home!
- The View From Up Here
Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Kerbin.
- Tylo, Tylo, It’s Off to Space We Go!
Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Tylo.
- Zero Gravity
You’ve completed your first EVA in space. Now you’ve joined the leagues of those who repaired Skylab in 1973.
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition is set to launch on January 16.