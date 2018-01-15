Kerbal Space Program Trophy List Has Players Visiting Plenty of Planets

Kerbal Space Program makes its highly anticipated PlayStation 4 debut next week with its Enhanced Edition, and that means aspiring astronauts will have plenty to do if they want to unlock its Platinum trophy. There are 45 trophies to unlock overall, and players will have to visit plenty of different planets to unlock the tougher trophies.

View the full Kerbal Space Program trophy list below:

Platinum Master Astrophysicist

Unlocked all Kerbal Space Program trophies. Gold Look Ma, No Tractor Beams!

Completed your first ship to ship dock! Congrats, lots of people don’t make it this far. Silver A Rocky Planet

Congratulations! You visited Ike.

Congratulations! You visited Dres.

Congratulations! You visited Duna.

Congratulations! You visited Eeloo.

Congratulations! You visited Minmus.

Congratulations! You visited Gilly.

Congratulations! You visited Moho.

You’ve recovered your first crew member from the perils of space!

Congratulations! You visited Jool.

Congratulations! You visited Bop.

You’ve launched your first satellite into space!

Congratulations! You visited Eve.

You’ve completed a flyby of Eeloo.

Congratulations! You visited Tylo.

Congratulations! You visited Laythe.

Congratulations! You visited Mun.

Congratulations! You visited Pol.

Congratulations! You visited Vall. Bronze A Grain of Sand

Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Pol.

Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Gilly.

Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Jool!

Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Ike.

You’ve completed your first landing on Moho!

Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Dres.

You’ve completed a fly by of the Mun!

You’ve just completed your first flyby of Eve!

You’ve completed your first landing at the Kerbal Space Center!

Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Moho.

Yeah! We just did a flyby of Bop!

Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Minmus.

You took your first rover out for a spin!

You’ve completed your first EVA on the Mun.

You’ve completed your first runway launch!

Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Vall.

You’ve planted your first flag on the Mun!

Congratulations! You’ve completed your first contract. Now it’s up to you to keep this facility growing!

You’ve completed your first Launch Pad launch.

You just completed a flyby of Duna!

Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Laythe!

You’ve been to space and landed safely back home!

Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Kerbin.

Congratulations! You completed your first flyby of Tylo.

You’ve completed your first EVA in space. Now you’ve joined the leagues of those who repaired Skylab in 1973.

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition is set to launch on January 16.