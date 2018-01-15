New LEGO Games in the Works, Based on The Incredibles 2 and DC Villains

When it comes to the LEGO brand and video games, the sky is the limit for what can be done. We’ve seen tons of different franchises and IPs get the LEGO game treatment, and now it looks like even more will be coming through the pipeline. A recent report on Comic Book from Liam Robertson, a game based around Pixar’s The Incredibles 2, as well as a game featuring villains from the DC Comics universe are currently being worked on.

The report, which sources individuals linked to Warner Bros., states that the next LEGO game to come out will be one based on the upcoming The Incredibles 2. The game is expected to tie directly into the film, which is currently set to release on June 15. Per the report, details are fairly sparse on the game right now, but assuming it’s like other LEGO games, it isn’t a stretch to imagine what the game would be like.

On the opposite spectrum of games featuring heroic individuals, Warner Bros. is also said to be working on a new LEGO game based around DC Comics characters, with the rumored title supposedly set to feature various villains of the DC universe. Much like The Incredibles 2 game, details about this game are sparse, but sources are currently said to be referring to the title as LEGO DC Villains or LEGO DC Supervillains. While not many characters have been discussed, some of the DC staples like Harley Quinn, The Joker, and Lex Luthor are said to be included.

