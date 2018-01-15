New Metal Gear Survive Story Details Have Been Revealed

With the release of Metal Gear Survive closing in, Konami has released a brand new fact sheet that helps shed some light on the upcoming story and characters of the game. While we knew the general gist of what happens when players will begin playing, now we have a more clear idea of what to expect in terms of narrative.

According to the company, players will be put in the shoes of a soldier who narrowly avoids getting sucked into a wormhole that opens up over Mother Base. Six months later, he awakens to find himself in a facility belonging to Wardenclyffe Section, a U.S. government facility. From there, players will meet a man called “Goodluck,” who tells him he’s been infected with a life form and must travel to another dimension to find a cure.

If it sounds zany, that’s probably because it will be, but the jury is still out on how the game will be when it fully releases next month. For a full list of the features coming to the game, make sure to check out below:

Key Features: Two modes of play – single player and co-op. Character experience, skills and items obtained are shared between the two modes.

Build and develop your Base Camp. This offers access to crafting weapons and gear, and serves as a command center for planning missions in both single player and co-op modes.

Gather resources, blueprints and raw materials for use in crafting. These can be gathered in single player mode by exploring the environment or won in successful co-op missions.

Develop Base Camp with new facilities to aid survival, including crop growing, animal rearing, and food and water storage. As your camp develops you’ll gain access to high grade crafting items.

Manage resources, including essentials such as food and water, as well as raw materials used for weapons, defences and expendables.

Complete daily, weekly and special event Orders for rewarding materials and blueprints to be used in single player and co-op.

Metal Gear Survive is set to launch on February 20, 2018.

[Source: Metal Gear Informer]