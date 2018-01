More Information About the Upcoming BC Project Emerges

Earlier today, Bandai Namco revealed more details about their upcoming game known as BC Project, including information regarding the characters involved in the game and what roles they serve when the title launches sometime this year.

According to Bandai Namco, players will be able to form a team of 4 players, all of whom will be supporting the fights they have in different ways. The Melee characters, for instance, will be able to attack with aggressive magic which allows them to deal out powerful damage in close range. The Barrier, on the other hand, will support the team by being able to raise abilities of teammates, while the Healer and Range will be able to heal teammates and deal damage in long-distance fights, respectively.

For more information on the game, including some of the characters players can expect to see, check out below:

Asta, a Melee character, is really good at wall running and can eliminate the magic set by enemies with one swing! · Yuno and Gauche both have a Range role. Yuno has high mobility in the air whilst Gauche performs high-firing and long-range shooting from advantageous positioning by teleporting using a mirror. · Noelle is a Barrier Healer type character and features a high fire power magic to protect teammates. · Mimosa is a recover healer character fighting with various magic such as range recovery magic “Dream Healing Flower Basket” and trap magic “Maiden’s nursery bed”. BC PROJECT gameplay is more than a 4vs4 team battle. There are various rule settings such as the “Area Controlling Fight” where teams accumulate magical powers in the magical rings! Battles will become more strategical especially with the abilities of each playable character.

BC Project is currently set to launch sometime in 2018.