State of Mind Resurfaces in the Form of Recent ESRB Rating

It’s been quite some time since we’ve heard anything on State of Mind, the futuristic thriller that Daedalic is currently working on. However, a recent listing on the ESRB website has made some information regarding the game resurface, including information about the story and some scenes in the game.

According to the recent rating summary for the game – which received a Mature rating – players can expect to see blood, language, partial nudity, and more in the game. The game, as we know, puts you in the role of a journalist uncovering lost memories in a futuristic Berlin, and along the way they will encounter various violence in the form of robotic police, terrorist bombings, and more.

For the full rating, check out below:

This is an adventure game in which players assume the role of a journalist uncovering lost memories in a futuristic Berlin. Players explore a dystopian, cyberspace-themed world; interact with characters; and solve various puzzles along the way. Some interactions lead to instances of violence: robotic police gunning down club patrons; terrorist bombings killing non-adversary civilians; a woman dying in a car crash. Blood is depicted as characters are injured/killed; some environments depict pools of blood around victims’ bodies. The game includes some sexual material: a cyber-sex scene in which a woman—stylized with doll skin—orders a fully clothed man to perform various actions (no real sexual act occurs); a strip-club sequence depicting robotic pole dancers; stylized posters of women/robots with exposed breasts. During the course of the game, characters are sometimes depicted under the influence of drugs (e.g., overdosing on pills; players’ screen blurry/distorted); some environments also contain drug paraphernalia (e.g., bongs). The word “sh*t” is heard in the game.

State of Mind is currently set to release sometime in 2018.

[Source: ESRB]