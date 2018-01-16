Release Dates for Both Assassin’s Creed Origins Story DLC Revealed

Ubisoft announced today that the first downloadable content for Assassin’s Creed Origins, The Hidden Ones, will launch next week on January 23 across all platforms. The upcoming DLC is set four years after the events of Assassin’s Creed Origins and will center around the Brotherhood clashing with an occupying Roman force in a new region of the world.

According to Ubisoft, The Hidden Ones DLC will increase the games level cap to 45, allowing players to continue upgrading and customizing their character. Players will also have access to four new Legendary weapons, a new outfit, two new mounts, and multiple new weapons to play with. The Hidden Ones can be purchased separately for $9.99 and will also be available to all season pass owners.

Along with the release date of the games first downloadable content, Ubisoft has also announced that the second DLC storyline, The Curse of the Pharaohs, will release on March 6, 2018, and offer players the ability to travel to Thebes to investigate an ancient curse that is plaguing the region. The Curse of the Pharaohs will increase the level cap to 55 while also introducing new outfits and gear that is themed around classic Egyptian mythology into the game. As is the case with The Hidden Ones, this DLC will also be available to all season pass owners, but can also be purchased separately for $19.99.

Ubisoft also announced that the Discovery Tour mode to the game, which allows players of all kinds to free roam around the Egyptian setting of Origins, will release on February 20, 2018 as a free update for all Assassin’s Creed Origins owners, and will also be available for purchase separately as a standalone device for $19.99 on Play and Steam for PC.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is now available.