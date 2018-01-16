Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Officially Announced, Includes New Features

After being leaked early, the Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition is official. It’s not just a simple game of the year edition, as it features an expanded map, a fully controllable royal vessel boat, and a new first-person camera mode. Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition will cost $49.99 if purchased physical, and existing FFXV owners can purchase the new content on March 6 for $19.99.

Here are all of the features found in the Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition:

Expanded Map: Insomnia City Ruins – all-new side quests and enemies such as Cerberus and Omega will be available through the expanded map of the Crown City of Insomnia. Players will also take on the Rulers of Yore.

– all-new side quests and enemies such as Cerberus and Omega will be available through the expanded map of the Crown City of Insomnia. Players will also take on the Rulers of Yore. A fully-controllable Royal Vessel boat , expanding the world of Eos and allowing players to explore the area between Cape Caem and Altissia. Players will also be able to fish aboard the vessel and discover new fishes and dishes.

, expanding the world of Eos and allowing players to explore the area between Cape Caem and Altissia. Players will also be able to fish aboard the vessel and discover new fishes and dishes. A new accessory that can activate the new action “Armiger Unleashed” – players will be able to unleash powerful attacks while the Armiger is summoned. After collecting all of the royal arms, players will be able to find an accessory in an unidentified part of the world, enabling access to Armiger Unleashed.

players will be able to unleash powerful attacks while the Armiger is summoned. After collecting all of the royal arms, players will be able to find an accessory in an unidentified part of the world, enabling access to Armiger Unleashed. A new first-person camera mode, allowing players to experience the game from Noctis’ perspective.

allowing players to experience the game from Noctis’ perspective. More than a dozen pieces of downloadable content including weapons, Regalia car skins and item sets

including weapons, Regalia car skins and item sets All season pass content including EPISODE GLADIOLUS, EPISODE PROMPTO, MULTIPLAYER EXPANSION: COMRADES** and EPISODE IGNIS

including EPISODE GLADIOLUS, EPISODE PROMPTO, MULTIPLAYER EXPANSION: COMRADES** and EPISODE IGNIS Archive – players can review the “Cosmogony” stories scattered throughout the FINAL FANTASY XV world. Additional local myths and legends will also be placed in various new locations, allowing players to obtain more information about the world.

players can review the “Cosmogony” stories scattered throughout the FINAL FANTASY XV world. Additional local myths and legends will also be placed in various new locations, allowing players to obtain more information about the world. Quest to obtain and Strengthen Regalia Type-D

New Trophies

The FINAL FANTASY XV base game

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition releases March 6, 2018.