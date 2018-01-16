UK Sales Chart: Grand Theft Auto V Shockingly Tops the Charts

The UK sales chart for last week were made available today, and in a surprising twist, Grand Theft Auto V has shot all the way back up to the top spot, once again leaving Call of Duty: WWII in second. After reaching as high as the top three last week, the Rockstar game was once again the best seller in the UK, dropping FIFA 18 back to third and leaving Call of Duty: WWII sitting in second.

Here are the 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending January 13, 2018, according to GfK Chart-Track:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: WWII FIFA 18 Assassin’s Creed Origins Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Playunknown’s Battlegrounds Star Wars Battlefront II The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Forza Motorsport 7 Super Mario Odyssey LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 L.A. Noire The Sims 4 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Gears of War: Ultimate Edition Need for Speed Payback WWE 2K18 Rocket League: Collectors Edition Forza Horizon 3 Splatoon 2

For more on the surprising best-seller, make sure to check out our Grand Theft Auto V review:

So, if you haven’t had a chance to play through GTAV on the PS3, stop reading this and go pick it up, as it was one of the best experiences of the last generation, and continues to be one this generation. If you’re like me and spent an exorbitant amount of time with the game already, you may find that the new content will keep you busy for a some time, but ultimately it will be a trip down memory lane more than a new lease on life.

