UK Sales Chart: Grand Theft Auto V Shockingly Tops the Charts

January 16, 2018Written by Anthony Nash

The UK sales chart for last week were made available today, and in a surprising twist, Grand Theft Auto V has shot all the way back up to the top spot, once again leaving Call of Duty: WWII in second. After reaching as high as the top three last week, the Rockstar game was once again the best seller in the UK, dropping FIFA 18 back to third and leaving Call of Duty: WWII sitting in second.

Here are the 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending January 13, 2018, according to GfK Chart-Track:

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Call of Duty: WWII
  3. FIFA 18
  4. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Playunknown’s Battlegrounds
  7. Star Wars Battlefront II
  8. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  9. Forza Motorsport 7
  10. Super Mario Odyssey
  11. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  12. L.A. Noire
  13. The Sims 4
  14. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
  15. Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
  16. Need for Speed Payback
  17. WWE 2K18
  18. Rocket League: Collectors Edition
  19. Forza Horizon 3
  20. Splatoon 2

So, if you haven’t had a chance to play through GTAV on the PS3, stop reading this and go pick it up, as it was one of the best experiences of the last generation, and continues to be one this generation. If you’re like me and spent an exorbitant amount of time with the game already, you may find that the new content will keep you busy for a some time, but ultimately it will be a trip down memory lane more than a new lease on life.

