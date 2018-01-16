Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal 2nd Trailer Published, Teases More Playable Characters

Marvelous has published the second trailer for Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal which shows gameplay footage of the ten main playable characters in the game. You can watch the new video right above.

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal is a remake of Senran Kagura Burst, a beat-em-up action game that was originally released on Nintendo 3DS. However, instead of the original side-scroller, Re:Newal will have a full 3D movement that makes it closer to Shinovi Versus series—the first Senran Kagura release on the PlayStation platform—while still retelling the storyline of the original game.

Just like the original Burst, this game will have the following 12 playable characters: Asuka, Ikaruga, Katsuragi, Yagyu, Hibari, and Daidoji from Hanzo National Academy, and Homura, Yomi, Mikage, Mirai, Haruka, and Rin from Hebijo Clandestine Girls’ Academy. Note that the last characters from each academy are not introduced in this trailer yet. However, Re:Newal will have a limited edition that includes a DLC code to unlock an additional playable character, which is Yumi who made her debut in Shinovi Versus.

At the end of this trailer, Marvelous also teases that more characters from Shinovi Versus series other than Yumi will be making their way into this game through DLC, and they will be available for free in a limited time. They are Yumi’s schoolmates Murakumo, Yozakura, Shiki, and Minori from Gessen Girls’ Academy, and Hebijo’s new team comprised of Miyabi, Murasaki, Imu, Ryobi, and Ryona.

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal will be released for PlayStation 4 in Japan on February 22. Although an English localization has not been announced yet, Marvelous has localized Senran Kagura games including the recent shooting spinoff Peach Beach Splash, so we hope this game will go to the West too.

[Source: Marvelous]