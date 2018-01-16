New Gundam Breaker Announced for PlayStation 4

At today’s Gundam game announcement live stream, Bandai Namco has made a world premiere reveal of a brand new game. It turns out to be a new Gundam Breaker game, but instead of Gundam Breaker 4, it is aptly titled New Gundam Breaker.

Gundam Breaker is a series of action video games where players are able to visualize their own Gundam mobile suits by mashing up Gunpla (Gundam plastic model) parts. This concept has been proven to be highly popular with a lot of Gundam fans. The previous title, Gundam Breaker 3, was released for PlayStation 4 and Vita in 2016 and received a DLC that expanded the story with more model kits to boot.

A new feature introduced in New Gundam Breaker is real-time customization. While it is still possible to design a Gunpla outside missions, this game will now let you equip parts dropped in battlefields on the go. You can even enter a mission without any parts so that your unit looks like a Real Grade Gunpla frame.

New Gundam Breaker is currently under development using Unreal Engine 4 and will be released exclusively for PlayStation 4 sometime in 2018. Bandai Namco Europe also just made an announcement of New Gundam Breaker, so that means this title is going to be released worldwide, unlike Gundam Breaker 3 which was localized in English only for Southeast Asia. More details on New Gundam Breaker are expected to be revealed when Bandai Namco holds a new live stream exclusive for the game in Japan on January 28.

[Source: Bandai Namco]