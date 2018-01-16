Watch the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Open Beta Trailer

Square Enix just put out a new video to promote its ongoing Dissidia Final Fantasy NT open beta. The beta lasts until January 21, which is nine days before the fighting game releases on January 30. It’s a great way to see all of the characters in action before the game actually is out.

Check out the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT open beta trailer:

For more on the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT open beta, check out the current character roster:

Here is the full list of characters you’ll have access to in the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT beta for the next three days. Warrior of Light (Final Fantasy)

(Final Fantasy) Garland (Final Fantasy)

(Final Fantasy) Cloud of Darkness (Final Fantasy III)

(Final Fantasy III) Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII)

(Final Fantasy VII) Kain Highwind (Final Fantasy IV)

(Final Fantasy IV) Kuja (Final Fantasy IX)

(Final Fantasy IX) Tidus (Final Fantasy X)

(Final Fantasy X) Lightning (Final Fantasy XIII)

(Final Fantasy XIII) Kefka Palazzo (Final Fantasy VI)

(Final Fantasy VI) Ultimecia (Final Fantasy VIII)

(Final Fantasy VIII) Shantotto (Final Fantasy XI)

(Final Fantasy XI) Ace (Final Fantasy Type-0)

(Final Fantasy Type-0) Bartz Klauser (Final Fantasy V)

(Final Fantasy V) Exdeath (Final Fantasy V)

(Final Fantasy V) Vaan (Final Fantasy XII)