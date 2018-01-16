Watch the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Open Beta Trailer
Square Enix just put out a new video to promote its ongoing Dissidia Final Fantasy NT open beta. The beta lasts until January 21, which is nine days before the fighting game releases on January 30. It’s a great way to see all of the characters in action before the game actually is out.
Check out the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT open beta trailer:
For more on the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT open beta, check out the current character roster:
Here is the full list of characters you’ll have access to in the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT beta for the next three days.
- Warrior of Light (Final Fantasy)
- Garland (Final Fantasy)
- Cloud of Darkness (Final Fantasy III)
- Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII)
- Kain Highwind (Final Fantasy IV)
- Kuja (Final Fantasy IX)
- Tidus (Final Fantasy X)
- Lightning (Final Fantasy XIII)
- Kefka Palazzo (Final Fantasy VI)
- Ultimecia (Final Fantasy VIII)
- Shantotto (Final Fantasy XI)
- Ace (Final Fantasy Type-0)
- Bartz Klauser (Final Fantasy V)
- Exdeath (Final Fantasy V)
- Vaan (Final Fantasy XII)
The rotation will change once again on January 18 for a final set of characters before the beta ends on January 21. Remember that this is a public beta, so anyone can hop onto the PlayStation store to download and check it out. What character combinations do you hope to see in the final rotation? It will most likely be a mixture of the characters that were available from the first two sets. The full game will have a selection of 28 characters, with at least six more to come via DLC. There will also be some Cup Noodles promotional content coming to Dissidia, and we recently went over some interesting things you may not know about this Final Fantasy mashup fighting game.
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT releases January 30, 2018 for PlayStation 4.